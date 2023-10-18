"I see so much opportunity" - Justin Rose becomes Ambassador for the Duke of Edinburgh Cup, aims to expand its global impact

The English player Justin Rose was appointed Wednesday (October 18) as the golf ambassador of the Duke of Edinburgh Cup. This was announced by the management of the event in its official accounts on social networks.

Rose also thanked the appointment. He expressed that he sees "so many opportunities" for the growth of the event and that he hopes to play his part in achieving its objectives.

Justin Rose wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"I am excited to become an Ambassador for the Duke of Edinburgh Cup. Living locally to the annual grand final at Windsor Castle, I look forward to meeting the finalists from around the World, who have all helped raise money for those in need in their own local communities."

He added:

"I see so much opportunity for the Duke of Edinburgh Cup to expand its reach and help more people in need, through the game of golf. With my wife Kate joining as one of the Trustees, we look forward to playing our part in supporting such a good cause."

Justin Rose's historic results make him one of the most outstanding English and European players in active service. Rose has won 25 professional tournaments, including 11 on the DP World Tour and 11 on the PGA Tour (1 Major).

He has also represented Europe in six editions of the Ryder Cup, winning four of them. In the most recent edition (2023), he contributed 1.5 points in three matches. His all-time record in the event is 15.5 points in 25 matches.

What is the Duke of Edinburgh Cup, now represented by Justin Rose?

Justin Rose, new Duke of Edinburgh Cup's Ambassador (Image via Getty)

The Duke of Edinburgh Cup, of which Justin Rose has just become an ambassador, is a charity fundraising event. It is hosted by the Duke of Edinburgh, a title currently held by Prince Edward.

According to the event's official website, it has raised more than £5,000,000 over its history to help young people and people in need. The event is an international series that takes place in several countries and the winners (at least two from each country or region) are invited to the final event.

The final event takes place in the fall of each year and consists of 36 holes at two of the most prestigious courses in the United Kingdom, in addition to a round at the private course at Windsor Castle (Royal Household Golf Club).

The winner of the 2023 event was Nick Gilbert of England in the singles competition. The pairs competition was won by Gilbert himself and his compatriot Daniel Rosen. Meanwhile, the winner of the International Invitation was Stephen Boyce of the Bahamas. The team competition was won by the Indian representation.

Players are also invited to a gala dinner attended by a member of the British Royal Family.