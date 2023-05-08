What happened to Nick Gilbert? Finding out more about the late son of Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert

Nick Gilbert, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, died on Saturday due to complications from his lifelong battle with neurofibromatosis (NF1). Gilbert was just 26 years old.

NF1 is a genetic condition that causes “noncancerous tumors to grow on the brain, spinal cord and skin.” There is no cure for the condition.

The Cavaliers announced Gilbert’s passing via a team statement on Twitter.

“It is with heavy hearts that we join the Gilbert family and the Rock Family of Companies in mourning the loss of Nick Gilbert, who passed away yesterday from complications related to Neurofibromatosis 1 (NF1),” the organization said.

The Cavaliers further emphasized Gilbert's significance as a lucky charm during the NBA draft lottery, as he represented the team in the past and they famously secured two No. 1 picks during those times. The organization also touched on Gilbert’s mission to raise awareness for those struggling with NF1.

“Whether taking on his signature role as the Cavs’ good luck charm during several NBA Draft Lotteries or using his voice to advocate in the fight against NF, Nick’s unrelenting spirit has been a driving force behind our organization,” the organization said.

In October, the Cavaliers partnered with Dan Gilbert's foundation NF Forward and the Children's Tumor Foundation. Together, they initiated the Bow Tie campaign to raise awareness and funding for NF1 throughout the 2022-23 NBA season. This comes as Nick Gilbert was also well known for his signature bow tie look.

“It was our honor to stand with Nick this past season and celebrate the strength and resilience of all those impacted by NF. Our season-long Bow Tie campaign was a constant reminder that there’s still more work to be done to find a cure,”

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan on Nick Gilbert’s passing

The Gilbert family lives in Michigan, where they have reportedly made a strong impact on their community. Following the passing of Nick Gilbert, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan also issued a statement via Twitter.

“Sonia and I were devastated this morning by the news that Dan and Jennifer Gilbert lost their beautiful son, Nick. Nick inspired people everywhere with his bravery and brought joy to everyone he met. All of Detroit has the Gilbert family in our prayers today,” Duggan said.

