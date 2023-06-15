“I could have shot 59, so that bothers me”: Max Homa claims he could've beaten his LACC course record of 61

Max Homa is in the US Open, which means he's golfing at the Los Angeles Country Club. It's at this prestigious course that he once shot a 61 in 2013 at the Pac 12 Championship. It was a historic day and a record on that course, but it could have been even better.

When reflecting on what has turned out to be an iconic occasion, Homa said he could have shot a better score. 61 is wildly impressive in its own right, and the golfer is proud of it, but he feels that he could have been even more proud.

He said via Golf Monthly:

“This is why golf is so bad. I remember not getting up-and-down from the front bunker on six for birdie, and I remember three-putting eight, so I could have shot 59, so that bothers me."

He discussed the day at LACC and what may have caused the slight dip in production:

“But I remember I didn't really make a lot of long putts, but I made a few good-sized mid-range putts, and I just felt like I was putting uphill all day. I did everything great, but I just remember putting uphill all day.

He said most golfers have had days when everything worked. That was the day for him. He's grateful it happened at such a critical juncture as the championship and is looking forward to the day it happens again as a pro. Perhaps, back at LACC, it will happen this weekend at the US Open.

He added:

“I just remember it all clicking, but it just felt so easy. Then we had to play 18 holes right after that because we had a 36-hole day, and the golf course was not nearly as easy as I remembered it one hour prior, and I just hung on for dear life for three more rounds.”

Max Homa is currently two shots under par at the US Open and two shots behind the current leader, Jacob Solomon. Can he turn out a performance for the ages this weekend?

The course is pretty tough, so everyone would be happy with any score under 70. If anyone approaches Homa's record of 61, then they're in for a very nice weekend.

Max Homa looking to maximize spin on tough holes

Max Homa is looking to maximize spin

Max Homa is embroiled in the latest major tournament, but he might have a slight advantage. He's pretty experienced at LACC, which may help him in the long run. Additionally, he's got a strategy for the challenging holes.

According to Golf Digest, Homa has developed a unique method, citing his experience in the Pac-12 championship:

“Yeah, I did it at Pac-12s. That was the thing all the kids did. I grew up on a par-3 course, and if you tee a lob wedge up like three inches, you can spin the life out of it, so I did that on Sunday at the Pac-12s. I'm planning on probably doing that again this year.”

Max Homa is +2800 to win it all, ahead of golfers such as Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, and Bryson DeChambeau.

