“I still have pretty low expectations” – Breakout star Rose Zhang reacts to being betting favorite for the US Women's Open 2023

Rose Zhang is this week's betting favorite by numerous sportsbooks after winning her LPGA Tour debut tournament and finishing in the top 10 at the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

The rising star will play in the 2023 US Women's Open, which will be held at the Pebble Beach Golf Course from July 6 to July 9.

Rose Zhang, on the other hand, has not expected to top the odds picks. She stated on Golf Channel's Live from the Set:

“It’s just such an honor to be a betting favorite. I would’ve never imagined myself to be in this position starting out last month, but it’s really cool. As always, I still have pretty low expectations for what I’m going to do when I’m out there.”

It is important to note that Rose Zhang has earned a special exemption to the major tournament, all thanks to her marvelous performance in the last few events.

She had defended her NCAA Individual Championship earlier in May before announcing to play professionally. In her last few outings, the American golfer played well and received praise from golfers and fans alike.

The United States Golf Association Chief Championship officer John Badenhamer also lauded the young golfer.

He was quoted as saying by LPGA Tour:

"The U.S. Women’s Open is the greatest test of golf for the best players in the game, and that certainly includes Rose, who had a once-in-a-generation amateur career. With the first of many U.S. Women’s Opens coming to Pebble Beach, and young, talented players in the field like Rose, the future of the women’s game is undeniably bright.”

Rose Zhang is thrilled to compete in the second major as a professional golfer.

She said about the event:

"Competing in the U.S. Women’s Open is always a special experience, and being granted an exemption into the first at Pebble Beach is truly an honor."

It is pertinent to note that Rose Zhang played at the Women's US Open as an amateur golfer and recorded her best finish at 40th place in 2022.

US Women's Open 2023 odds picks

According to US Week, Rose Zhang can win the 2023 US Women's Open. She has odd points of +1200 followed by Jin-young Ko with +1400 points.

The 2023 US Women's Open features some of the top-ranked golfers around the globe including Nelly Korda, Atthaya Thitkul, Leona Maguire, and defending Champion Minjee Lee.

The 2023 KPMG PGA Women's Championship winner Ruoning Yin is yet another betting favorite for this week with odd points of +3000.

Here are the 2023 US Women's Open odds as per US Week:

Rose Zhang (+1200)

Jin Young Ko (+1400)

Hyo Joo Kim (+1600)

Nelly Korda (+1800)

Atthaya Thitkul (+1800)

Leona Maguire (+2000)

Xi-yu Lin (+2200)

Minjee Lee (+2200)

Miyu Yamashita (+2800)

Hye Jin Choi (+2800)

Ruoning Yin (+3000)

Nasa Hataoka (+3000)

Lilia Vu (+3000)

Brooke Henderson (+3000)

Ayaka Furue (+3000)

Megan Khang (+3500)

Celine Boutier (+3500)

Carlota Ciganda (+3500)

Lydia Ko (+4000)

Linn Grant (+4000)

