“I was surprised” – LIV Golf’s Patrick Reed raises doubts over timing of DP World Tour Arbitration result announcement

The DP World Tour emerged victorious in its legal fight against LIV Golf players. According to the February arbitration hearing result, the European Tour can continue to suspend and penalize its golfers playing in the Saudi-backed series. The announcement of the result was made on the first day of The Masters.

Just a couple of weeks after this, LIV Golf’s Patrick Reed has now come out to raise questions on the timing of the announcement. Reed, who played in The Masters last week along with 17 of his fellow LIV golfers, said that the timing of the statement was “coincidental but planned.” The golfer hinted that the decision was announced then to undermine the Saudi-backed circuit’s players teeing up at the prestigious tournament.

Speaking in an interview with The Times, Patrick Reed said:

“I was surprised they chose to announce it on the first day of the Masters.”

Commenting on the ruling itself, he added:

“‘Disappointed’ isn’t the word. We strongly feel that the Sports Resolutions ruling is wrong.”

Reed, who made a huge leap in the World Rankings following his T4 finish at Augusta National, further stated that he’ll continue the fight. The LIV rebels are currently discussing whether to challenge the ruling in an English court. Meanwhile, the European tour officials are deliberating over what sanctions to impose.

Publicly confirming that he is considering entering another legal battle, Reed said:

“Yes, I am. I will always and have always planned to play as a proud member of the DP World Tour. Currently, I would be in or around the top eight in the Race to Dubai rankings — if my name was included on this season’s published list.”

It is pertinent to note that Reed was awarded honorary membership to the DP World Tour in 2019. However, he was banned from playing in the event just four years later as he joined LIV Golf. According to reports, the American was denied a chance to play in the WGC-Match Play, which opened a conversation about the LIV players’ eligibility on other tours.

DP World Tour secures major win over LIV golfers

Earlier this month, the DP World Tour won over LIV Golf players in its legal fight. According to reports, the European circuit won the Sports Resolutions arbitration hearing, which meant the £100,000 fines placed on golfers to play in the inaugural LIV London event were upheld. The golfers were also deemed eligible for more fines and suspensions going forward.

This came as a major loss for LIV, which was looking to place itself as an equal league to the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. While LIV golfers can still compete in the four major championships if they qualify, they will not be allowed on the DP World Tour. It’ll be interesting to see how the rebel series officials react to this decision.

