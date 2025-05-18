“I would tell him no”: LIV Golfer Sergio Garcia makes remarkable admission about his form ahead of the Ryder Cup

Sergio Garcia is competing at the PGA Championship this week. In the ongoing final round, he is currently placed T67 with an overall score of 7-over par.

The Spaniard has represented Team Europe in 10 Ryder Cup editions in his career, winning the biennial event six times. However, with the 2025 Ryder Cup fast approaching, he doesn't feel ready for the prestigious tournament.

Garcia had a consistent run in the early events of the LIV Golf season, having won the Hong Kong event and finishing third in Miami. However, he wasn't able to make the cut at The Masters last month. His performances have been on the decline ever since. He finished 50th and T42 at the Mexico City and Korea events respectively post his Augusta National debacle.

The 45-year-old made an honest admission about his current form and what he would tell European captain Luke Donald. He said (via Golf.com):

"Obviously the way I'm playing, even if Luke offered me a pick right now. I would tell him no."

"Obviously, I need to get better. I need to get more where I was just before the Masters. You know, just show myself and show everyone that my game is solid, and it can help Team Europe. It’s as simple as that," he further added.

However, Garcia still has time to get back to his pre-Masters form and he remained optimistic about it.

"There’s still two or three months until the team is finalized. I’ll have time to gain some confidence and improve a little bit on my game."

How did Sergio Garcia perform at the PGA Championship?

Sergio Garcia at the 2025 PGA Championship (Source: Getty)

Sergio Garcia started his campaign at the PGA Championship on a dismal note. In his opening round, he hit four bogeys in the first nine holes, three of them back-to-back. In total, he recorded three birdies and seven bogeys to score 4-over 75.

In Round 2, the ace golfer massively improved on his performance. He shot five birdies and one double bogey to close the day at 3-under 68. However, with a total score of 1-over, he barely made it past the 1-over cut line on Friday (May 16).

In Round 3, Sergio Garcia's performance took a freefall as he carded three bogeys and one double bogey, with one birdie in the first nine holes. In total, he hit three birdies, seven bogeys, and two double bogeys to finish 8-over 79.

The final round saw immense improvement in his form. He shot six birdies, two bogeys, and one double bogey to score 2-under 69 on the 71-par course. He finished the 2025 PGA Championship with a total score of 7-over par.

