“I think the date and the schedule was a big thing” - Rory Mcllroy sheds light on what compelled him to return to Cognizant Classic in 2024 

Rory McIlroy recently made a notable return to the 2024 Cognizant Classic, marking his first appearance in the tournament since 2018. The Northern Irish golfer, who claimed victory in the event back in 2012 after defeating Tiger Woods and Tom Gillis, explained his decision to participate in the tournament in 2024.

During a pre-tournament press conference, Rory McIlroy said that the date and schedule of the event were perfectly placed, allowing him to join the field.

Speaking about playing at the Cognizant Classic, McIlroy said:

"I think the date and the schedule was a big thing. Having that week in between the West Coast Swing and starting in Florida. So that was a big part of it. And I think as well the field has or the tournament has struggled to attract a really strong field here the last number of years. And then with a new sponsor coming in and cognizant. I thought it would be a good time to step up and show some support for the tournament." (1:58-2:27)

Rory McIlroy completed all four rounds of the tournament and finished in a tie for 18th place. However, the leaderboard of the tournament is subject to change as a few of the golfers are yet to complete the final round.

Originally slated to conclude on Sunday, March 3rd, adverse weather conditions forced the event to be extended to Monday.

How was Rory McIlroy's outing at the 2024 Cognizant Classic?

McIlroy had a good start at the 2024 Cognizant Classic. He shot the first round of 67 with five birdies and a bogey.

McIlroy started the game with a birdie on the tenth hole on Thursday, February 29 and then added two more birdies on the 17th and 18th holes. He shot two more birdies on the back nine along with a bogey on the eighth hole to settle for a score of 4-under 67.

In the second round of the tournament, McIlroy started with a bogey on the first hole. He quickly covered it up with much-needed birdies on the next two holes. He shot four more birdies and a bogey on the back nine to again score 4-under 67.

The Northern Irishman had encountered his own struggle in the game. During the third round of the tournament, he had trouble, especially on The Bear Trap, 15th, 16th and 17th holes of the PGA National's Champions Golf Course.

He miserably struggled on the 16th hole on Saturday, March 2. It needed him seven strokes to complete the hole which resulted in a triple bogey. He shot four birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey to score 1-over par 72 in the third round.

McIlroy played a bogey-free round with three birdies in the final round to score 3 under 68 and settled in a tie for 21st position at the end of Sunday's game.

A few golfers are yet to complete a few holes of the fourth round. At the time of writing, McIlroy sits in T18.