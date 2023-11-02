“I think it is an exciting opportunity” - Graeme McDowell and Andy Ogletree eager to unveil the field for LIV Golf promotions event in Abu Dhabi 

Graeme McDowell and Andy Ogletree recently spoke about their excitement regarding the LIV Golf promotions event in Abu Dhabi that is slated to be held in December second week.

The three-day Abu Dhabi Golf Club event will be a four-round tournament that will offer three players full-time contracts into the breakaway series in its 2024 season. Interestingly, the event which kicks off on December 8 will also offer a prize purse of $1.5 million.

Asian Games gold medalist Taichi Kho, who will be seen at this week's Volvo China Open, announced that he would be playing at the LIV Golf promotions event in Abu Dhabi later in December.

Graeme McDowell spoke about being excited about the opportunity that LIV Golf is trying to provide young golfers like Taichi. He said that the promotional event has a "unique format" and will offer a great golfing weekend for both fans and players. He was quoted by Golf Monthly as saying,

"Yeah, I think it is a little different in the LIV locker room, as we don't want to be there because if you are there then you have a problem! But I think it is an exciting opportunity, it is a unique format and it is going to be an exciting weekend's golf. It's a very lucrative opportunity for the young players like Taichi."

Meanwhile, Andy Ogletree, who would also be seen at the LIV Golf promotions event in Abu Dhabi, expressed his desire to make the most out of the opportunity provided by the breakaway series.

He was curious to play alongside top talents and fight for the three slots available for the 2024 season. He was quoted by Golf Monthly as saying,

"Tagging along on what these guys have said, I'm also super curious to see who will show up and play the events. Obviously, we have all seen the exemption categories, but we don't know what players will show up – some players might be worried about losing their current status so it will be really interesting to see."

Andy Ogletree was confident that the LIV Golf promotions event in Abu Dhabi would provide players with some "life-changing experience". He added that playing against top LIV stars would be a "great competition", if qualified.

"The format is very creative and very unique" - Graeme McDowell praises the exciting format of the LIV Golf promotions event in Abu Dhabi

LIV Golf Invitational - Tulsa - Day Two

The promotional events to determine three players for the 2024 season of the breakaway series will commence on December 8 and will go on until December 10 at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club. It will have a 72-hole format with players being eliminated after each round.

Former US Open Champion Graeme McDowell, who finished 42nd on the season-long individual rankings, shared that he was "super curious" to see the LIV Golf promotions event field. He praised the format by saying,

"The format is very creative and very unique, a lot like LIV itself, going back to the blank canvas and being able to create fun and innovative formats to play this game."

Graeme McDowell also said that the LIV Golf League had done a great job with their Promotions events and would be looking for the field to be unveiled soon.