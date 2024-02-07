“I think the fan experience here is a lot more fun” – Dustin Johnson details why LIV Golf is a better pro-golf experience for the viewers

Dustin Johnson feels that the fan experience at LIV Golf is much more fun, and that's what separates it from the PGA Tour.

Johnson was one of the first golfers to join the Saudi-backed circuit and emerged as the individual champion of the opening 2022 season. Last year, too, he finished fifth in the season standings.

Speaking at the Tuesday pre-event press conference of the LIV Golf Las Vegas, Johnson highlighted what sets the LIV Golf apart from other professional golf tours. He said:

"It's professional golf. It's some of the best players in the world. I think it's a little bit different than obviously, it's different than the PGA tour. Now we have teams but I think the Fan experience here is a lot more fun. I think the player experience is more fun. It's just a little bit got the music out of the rain some music out of the course.

"It's kind of trending to where golf is going right now. I think when you're at home playing with your buddies and you got your music on you're having a good time I think that's what Liv's all about. But yes, we are out here competing and at a very high level but you can still enjoy yourself while you're doing that."

He added that LIV Golf was still relatively a younger league, with Las Vegas being just the 23rd start of the circuit. Regardless, he felt the quality of the golf and the competition were still phenomenal. He continued:

"The competition is exceptional. For me, if I want to come out here and win, I've got to play at my best. Obviously the fields keep getting stronger. The teams are getting stronger. The golf is getting better. I would invite everyone to come out and watch and just experience it for yourself before you make a decision on it without actually being here."

Last week, Johnson finished T5 at the LIV Golf Mayakoba, the 2024 season opener. In the team portion, his team, 4Aces, finished 12th out of 13 teams in the field.

How did Dustin Johnson perform in the 2023 season?

Here's a look at Dustin Johnson's performance in the 2023 season:

LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba (El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba): T35

LIV Golf Invitational Tucson (The Gallery Golf Club): T13

LIV Golf Invitational Orlando (Orange County National): 7

LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide (The Grange Golf Club): 10

LIV Golf Invitational Singapore (Sentosa Golf Club, Serapong Course): T23

LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa (Cedar Ridge Country Club): P1

LIV Golf Invitational DC (Trump National Golf Club): T23

LIV Golf Invitational Andalucía (Real Club Valderrama): T8

LIV Golf Invitational London (Centurion Club): 5

LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier (The Old White Course): T32

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster (Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster): T11

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago (Rich Harvest Farms): T9

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah (Royal Greens G&CC): T6

LIV Golf Invitational Miami - Stroke Play (Trump National Doral Golf Course): 44

Major Championships

Masters Tournament (Augusta National Golf Club): T48

PGA Championship (Oak Hill Country Club): T55

U.S. Open (Los Angeles Country Club): T10

The Open (Royal Liverpool GC): Missed Cu