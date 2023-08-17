“I think it's the highest honor” – FedEx St. Jude Championship winner Lucas Glover opens up about Ryder Cup ahead of the BMW Championship

Lucas Glover opened up about the 2023 Ryder Cup during a pre-tournament press conference of the BMW Championship on Wednesday. The American golfer said that representing his country at an international tournament is the highest honor.

The 2023 Ryder Cup is quickly approaching, and golfers can only expect to be selected if their team captain chooses them based on their performance this season.

Lucas Glover has been in excellent form of late and has high hopes from the US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson to pick him in the team.

Glover said during the press conference:

“I just feel like representing your country as an athlete is the highest honor… I just think it's the coolest thing, and especially being in an individual sport, to be on a team representing your country, I think it's the highest honor we can have.”

It is pertinent to note that Lucas Glover has won two consecutive events in the last two weeks. He defeated Patrick Cantlay at the St.Jude Championship before winning the last PGA Tour event of the regular season, the Wyndham Championship.

"There is nobody who has been playing better" - Brad Faxon weighs on Lucas Glover playing at the 2023 Ryder Cup

Eight-time PGA Tour winner Brad Faxon is adamant that Lucas Glover should be a part of the Ryder Cup. He supported the 2023 FedEx St.Jude Championship winner in his recent interview on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio.

The 62-year-old golfer said Ryder Cup features "hot players" and that Lucas has been in incredible form these days and deserves to represent the USA in Rome.

"There is nobody who has been playing better over the last month than Lucas Glover. The system is about trying to get hot players. We had two-year qualifying processes and now it's a year. We wanted to get the players who were playing the best to be able to play," Brad Faxon said.

He went on to remark that if Glover does not play in the Ryder Cup, the qualification system is "flawed".

"If he gets left off the team after winning two tournaments this late in the qualifying process the system's flawed," Faxon added.

After the BMW Championship, the auto-qualifying window for the Ryder Cup will close, letting the captain select his squad players. So far, 2023 US Open champion Wyndham Clark and current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler have all been named to the US Ryder Cup team. The 2023 Ryder Cup is slated to start on September 29 and will have its final on October 1.

Lucas Glover impressed people with resounding performances in the last few tournaments. He has won two events this year and finished T20 at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, T6 at the John Deere Championship, T4 at the Rocket Mortgage Championship, T39 at the WM Phoenix Open, and T36 at the 2023 Valero Texas Open.