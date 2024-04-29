Keegan Bradley turned professional in 2008 and made his PGA Tour debut in 2011. The six-time PGA Tour winner is set to play at the 2024 Travelers Championship in June after playing 10 events so far this season.

In a recent interview with Michael Breed at the Travelers Championship Media Day, Bradley was asked about how he feels his game is now compared to 2011. He said:

"I think I'm a lot better in contention now than I was [in 2011]. I feel like before I sorta had to be coming from behind to win, and that's how I won and in my last two wins I've won from ahead."

Expand Tweet

Keegan Bradley will look to defend his title at the 2024 Travelers Championship. He won the tournament in 2023 by a three-stroke margin in his 325th career start.

Bradley became the first in history to shoot a 72-hole tournament score of 23-under at TPC River Highlands. He broke the 36-hole, 54-hole, and 72-hole record.

Expand Tweet

Keegan Bradley's 2024 PGA Tour season

Keegan Bradley has played 10 PGA Tour events so far in the 2024 season with seven cuts made. He has one runner-up finish and three top-25 finishes.

Bradley was tied for the lead at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii and entered into a three-player playoff. The PGA Tour winner lost to Grayson Murray and claimed joint second place with Byeong Hun An.

He finished tied for 22nd at the 2024 Masters at Augusta National and tied for 55th at the 2024 RBC Heritage.

Keegan Bradley is sixth in the PGA Tour field in total driving efficiency at 25 with a driving accuracy of 65.44%. He averages 299.1 yards off the tee with his longest of the season hitting 423 yards.

He ranks 16th in greens in regulation with a percentage of 69.87% and 0.407 in strokes gained in approaches to the green.

Bradley has a scrambling percentage of 50.84% with five hole outs this season. Averaging 1.646 putts per hole, Bradley has an average of 29.64 putts per round with a birdie or better conversion rate of 33.29%.

With an adjusted average score of 71.602, his actual scoring average is 70.67. Bradley shot his lowest round of 63 at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club.

Keegan Bradley has made $1,600,305 in earnings this season making his total PGA Tour career earnings $42,142,553. Bradley ranks 50th on the FedEx Cup Rankings with 530 points.

Keegan Bradley's 2024 PGA Tour season finishes so far are:

Tournament Finish Score The Sentry T45 -14 Sony Open in Hawaii T2 -17 Farmers Insurance Open T43 -3 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am T11 -11 The Genesis Invitational CUT +2 Arnold Palmer Invitational T36 +2 The Players Championship CUT +6 Valspar Championship CUT +1 Masters Tournament T22 +4 RBC Heritage T55 -2