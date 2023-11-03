“I think it’s a blessing that I haven’t been sponsored”: Angel Yin shares how sponsors helped grow her confidence and create her own identity

Angel Yin's career has been marked by consistency, although she has yet to achieve a big result in her professional career. However, she has always been one of the strongest players on the circuit, as evidenced by her three calls to represent the United States in the Solheim Cup.

Yin spoke about her career to several media outlets on Thursday. Part of her statements were related to her relationship with sponsorship, something that is considered essential by many.

This was part of what Angel Yin said:

"My attitude with it [sponsorship] really has changed. I'm not frustrated at all, I think it's a blessing that I haven't been sponsored, because it gives me the oportunity to rely on myself and teach me that I'm my own sponsor, that I don't need anyone else to beleave in myself other than me."

She added:

"We earn quite a decen amount of money, but we spend as much as we earn. I don't know, just taught me how to manage well and see what's important... I'm actually really grateful with where I am. Regardless if people come sponsor me or not, or support me on this journey, I'm grateful, but i don't think I'm desperate as I used to be."

Angel Yin is coming off one of the best seasons of her career, earning her first LPGA Tour victory and her second as a professional. Her earnings on the world's premier women's tour exceed $4 million.

How does the golf sponsorship that Angel Yin talked about work?

The sponsors that Angel Yin was talking about are such an integral part of world golf that virtually no professional player can imagine a career without them in any tour, including LPGA.

Basically, sponsors provide equipment and other promotions in exchange for the player using their brand on their clothing, equipment, etc. Another way is to share in the player's earnings.

This all depends on how the deal is negotiated, but there are formats where the sponsor pays the player to use their brand. Also common is the requirement that the player donate a portion of his winnings to charitable initiatives.

The main requirement for a professional golfer to seek sponsorship is to have good sporting results. These are also important in attracting increasingly generous and involved sponsors. Logically, a player who wins many tournaments and finishes well in most events will receive more media attention. That's a very attractive asset for sponsors.

But how do sponsors reach players if they are unknown? This is where local tournaments come in. Consistently doing well in local tournaments will attract the initial attention of sponsors. It can also help if the player performs well in a high-profile event, such as a national tournament.