Angel Yin captures first LPGA Tour title with victory in Shanghai

Angel Yin has finally earned her first ever LPGA Tour title at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai. After finishing in the top spot tied with Lilia Vu, she defeated the latter in the first playoff hole to win the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

The 25-year-old American golfer scored 2 under 70 in her first round with the help of three birdies and a bogey. In the second round, she bettered slightly with 3 under 89 and her scorecard had five birdies and two bogeys.

While playing on Saturday in the third round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Angel Yin shot a sensational round of 7 under 65 to share the top spot with Maja Stark heading into the final day. Her brilliant day at the golf course saw her card eight birdies and a bogey.

Finally, on Sunday at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club, she managed a 2 under 70 round and got locked in the tied top spot with Lilia Vu. They had to play in the playoff and in the very first hole, Yin shot a stunning birdie on the 18th hole. Meanwhile, Vu missed a 20-footer birdie.

Interestingly, Yin and Vu were locked in the tied first spot at the 2023 Chevron Championship as well. There, the latter defeated the 25-year-old golfer to win the first Major of the season.

Angel Yin won the Buick LPGA Shanghai which fetched her a paycheck of $315,000 out of the $2,100,000 purse.

How much has Angel Yin performed on the LPGA Tour in 2023?

The 25-year-old American golfer had 15 starts on the leading American women's golf Tour. She missed the cut only at the DIO Implant LA Open and finished five times inside the top 10. At present, she has earned a total of $1,503,477 this season and is ranked 11th in the Race to CME Globe.

In the first Major of the season, the Chevron Championship, Angel Yin put on a blistering show to finish second on the leaderboard. This tournament earned her $479,680 as prize money. She then recorded a tied fifth finish at the Cognizant Founders Cup to get a paycheck of $106,336.

At the AIG Women's Open, she finished tied sixth on the leaderboard to earn $260,191.

Below are the leaderboard standings and earnings of Angel Yin on the LPGA Tour in the 2023 season so far:

Buick LPGA Shanghai - 1 ($315,000)

Kroger Queen City Championship - T66 ($4,228)

CPKC Women's Open - T41 ($10,882)

AIG Women's Open - T6 ($260,191)

FREED GROUP Women's Scottish Open - T28 ($17,324)

The Amundi Evian Championship - T20 ($65,045)

U.S. Women's Open - T20 ($106,269)

KPMG Women's PGA Championship - T30 ($68,115)

Mizuho Americas Open - T21 ($28,443)

Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play - 9 ($26,949)

Cognizant Founders Cup - T5 ($106,336)

JM Eagle LA Championship - T44 ($11,759)

The Chevron Championship - 2 ($479,680)

DIO Implant LA Open- Missed the Cut

LPGA Drive On Championship - 76 ($3,256)

Angel Yin was also part of the United States team at the 2023 Solheim Cup. She earned two points for her team and returned with an overall record of 2-1-0.