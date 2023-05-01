“I think it’s a good thing for the golf game but…”: Cameron Smith talks about the flip side of consistently competing

Cameron Smith was last seen competing at the LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Club, though unfortunately he and his team did not come out on top. However, many fans and experts feel that he is back in form, reminiscent of when he won various competitions in 2022.

As per the Golf Week report, Smith was asked if anything had changed for him in the past few months that might account for his strong performance. He replied:

"I don't think so. I think just playing more golf, to be honest. We’ve played a lot of golf recently, and I think it’s a good thing for the golf game but probably a bad thing for the body and the mind sometimes, as well."

Cameron Smith, later on, added that he is playing a little more competitively and aiming for victory. He said:

"Yeah, I think just playing a little bit more competitive golf, hitting some proper golf shots, and yeah, just being back out here and trying to win."

Cameron Smith at the LIV Golf Invitational - Singapore (via Getty Images)

"The best event I've ever played"- Cameron Smith and Phil Mickelson recently praised the LIV Golf Adelaide event

LIV Golf saw some massive support in Australia just a week ago. Although the event was not fruitful for Cameron Smith, he was quite impressed with the crowd in his native country.

Speaking to the media after the event, he said:

"I would go as far as to say this is the best event I've ever played. I think I'm probably biased a little bit being from Australia, but this is what LIV Golf is about."

Phil Mickelson, who was also a part of the tournament, echoed Smith's sentiments, praising the energy and enthusiasm for LIV Golf in Australia. He said:

"It [LIV Golf Adelaide] is really an example of what is possible, and a new opportunity to present golf in a different way and have a different energy and a different feel. What LIV Golf has provided is a great alternative for the traditional ways of golf, and the people here in Australia have embraced it, and so you see a whole different energy."

LIV Golf Singapore: Cameron Smith's rankings in the leaderboard

Cameron Smith might not have won the individual title in Singapore, but his game was a delight to watch. He ended his individual campaign in the T6 rankings. However, his performances in the last two LIV golf tournaments show that he is not quite far from winning.

Here are the top 30 players on the leaderboard of LIV Golf Singapore:

1. Talor Gooch: -17

2. Sergio Garcia: -17

3. Brooke Koepka: -16

4. Scott Vincent: -15

5. Mito Pereira: -14

T6. Jason Kokrak: -12

T6. Cameron Smith: -12

T8. Joaquin Niermann: -11

T8. Charles Howell III: -11

T8. Harold Varner III: -11

T11. Peter Uihlein: -10

T11. Cameron Tringale: -10

T13. Phil Mickelson: -9

T13. Eugenio Chacarra: -9

T13. Patrick Reed: -9

T16. Louis Oosthuizen: -8

T16. Marc Leishman: -8

T16. Jediah Morgan: -8

T19. Bryson DeChambeau: -7

T19. Kevin Na: -7

T19. Anirban Lahiri: -7

T19. Carlos Ortiz: -7

T23. Dustin Johnson: -6

T23. Danny Lee: -6

T23. Bubba Watson: -6

T23. Thomas Pieters: -6

T27. Brendan Steele: -5

T27. Laurie Canter: -5

T27. Ian Poulter: -5

T30. Matt Jones: -4

T30. Henrik Stenson: -4

T30. Paul Casey: -

Poll : 0 votes