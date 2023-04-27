“This is the best event I’ve ever played”: Cam Smith heaps praise on LIV’s record-breaking Australian event

Cam Smith last competed in the LIV Golf Adelaide. Although it was neither a successful nor a flop campaign for Smith, he was quite impressed with the crowd that showed up.

The Adelaide tournament garnered a total of 77,076 in the course of three days. According to Smith, it was the 'best event' since he joined the Saudi-backed league.

He said:

"I would go as far as to say this is the best event I've ever played. I think I'm probably biased a little bit being from Australia, but this is what LIV Golf is about."

Not only Cam Smith, but Phil Mickelson was also quite impressed with the way the crowd showed up in Australia. He said:

"[LIV Golf Adelaide] is really an example of what is possible, and a new opportunity to present golf in a different way and have a different energy and a different feel. What LIV Golf has provided is a great alternative for the traditional ways of golf, and the people here in Australia have embraced it, and so you see a whole different energy."

LIV Golf Adelaide: Final leaderboard and winner details

LIV Golf's Adelaide tournament was won by Dustin Johnson-led 4 Aces GC and won the team tournament. His teammate Talor Gooch was the leader of the individual game.

Individual leaderboard

1 Talor Gooch -19

2 Anirban Lahiri -16

T3 Cameron Tringale -15

T3 Patrick Reed -15

T3 Cameron Smith -15

T3 Pat Perez -15

T7 Peter Uihlein -14

T7 Dean Burmester -14

T7 Charl Schwartzel -14

10 Dustin Johnson -13

T11 Sergio Garcia-12

T11 Phil Mickelson -12

T11 Kevin Na -12

T11 Henrik Stenson -12

T11 Bubba Watson -12

T11 Louis Oosthuizen -12

T11 Jason Kokrak -12

T11 Brooks Koepka -12

T11 Harold Varner III -12

T11 Abraham Ancer -12

T21 Charles Howell III -11

T21 Marc Leishman -11

T21 Sebastián Muñoz -11

T24 Danny Lee -10

T24 Chase Koepka -10

T26 Ian Poulter -9

T26 Brendan Steele -9

T26 Mito Pereira -9

T26 Bryson DeChambeau -9

T30 Bernd Wiesberger -8

T30 Joaquin Niemann -8

T32 Richard Bland -7

T32 Thomas Pieters -7

T32 David Puig -7

T32 James Piot -7

T36 Graeme McDowell -6

T36 Lee Westwood -6

T36 Carlos Ortiz -6

39 Paul Casey -4

T40 Branden Grace -3

T40 Scott Vincent -3

42 Matt Jones -2

43 Jediah Morgan -1

T44 Matthew Wolff E

T44 Eugenio Chacarra E

46 Martin Kaymer +7

47 Sihwan Kim +14

Team Leaderboard

4 Aces GC secured 47 points and was at the top of the team leaderboard. They are also leading the league's leaderboard with 96 points.

1. 4Aces GC -47

2 RangeGoats GC -46

3 Stinger GC -44

4 HyFlyers GC -40

5 Crushers GC-38

6 Smash GC -34

7 Torque GC -32

8 Ripper GC -31

9 Fireballs GC -30

10 Iron Heads GC -28

11 Majesticks GC -27

12 Cleeks GC -24

LIV Golf's next tournament is in Singapore and will commence on April 28 and conclude on April 30.

