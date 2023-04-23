"This is awesome" - Brooks Koepka impressed by huge Aussie crowd at LIV Golf Adelaide

Brooks Koepka has had a great run at LIV Golf Adelaide too after a spectacular finish at the 2023 Masters. In Adelaide, Koepka was quite impressed by the huge Aussie crowd.

A Twitter account called Flushing It shared a video of Koepka praising the Aussie crowd who came to see the LIV Golf's tournament,

"I love this, this is awesome. I mean, you look around here now, this is pretty cool, this is what it should be, right. These fans have been awesome, it’s been fun to play in front of."

Flushing It @flushingitgolf



The Aussie crowd are getting the love they deserve this week!



#LIVGolfAdelaide Brooks: “I love this, this is awesome. I mean, you look around here now, this is pretty cool, this is what it should be, right. These fans have been awesome, it’s been fun to play in front of.”The Aussie crowd are getting the love they deserve this week! Brooks: “I love this, this is awesome. I mean, you look around here now, this is pretty cool, this is what it should be, right. These fans have been awesome, it’s been fun to play in front of.” The Aussie crowd are getting the love they deserve this week! 🙌🇦🇺#LIVGolfAdelaide https://t.co/eyWF6azCzH

Fans react to Brooks Koepka's views on huge Aussie crowd

Brooks Koepka's views on a huge Aussie crowd saw fans share their thoughts too. Some fans appreciated the golfer and his views, whereas others brutally trolled the LIV Golf League and the golfer. Here are some of the top comments from Flushing It's Twitter post:

"They all seem so happy compared to , well you know who!!!"

Cram @Cram68597546 @flushingitgolf They all seem so happy compared to , well you know who!!! @flushingitgolf They all seem so happy compared to , well you know who!!!

"Looking forward to this being twisted into showing how brooks regrets his decision and/ or is non competitive now."

Feral Golfer @feralgolfer @flushingitgolf @arlowhite Looking forward to this being twisted into showing how brooks regrets his decision and/ or is non competitive now. @flushingitgolf @arlowhite Looking forward to this being twisted into showing how brooks regrets his decision and/ or is non competitive now.

"And man, the executions are wild!"

"You’ve become nothing more than a LIV mouthpiece. 95% of your tweets are just LIV promotions. Just add it into your bio and accept it."

frazer smyth @frazer_smyth @flushingitgolf You’ve become nothing more than a LIV mouthpiece. 95% of your tweets are just LIV promotions. Just add it into your bio and accept it. @flushingitgolf You’ve become nothing more than a LIV mouthpiece. 95% of your tweets are just LIV promotions. Just add it into your bio and accept it.

"Looks like an amazing event, if Taylor Gooch wasn’t there would be even better!"

TCC4Life @tcc4_life @flushingitgolf Looks like an amazing event, if Taylor Gooch wasn’t there would be even better! @flushingitgolf Looks like an amazing event, if Taylor Gooch wasn’t there would be even better!

"Liv should just stay in Australia."

"We love it, Brooks you guys are GREAT PLAYERS"

"But dont get used to it, next embarrassment is right around the corner."

LIV Golf Adelaide: Leaderboard after Round 2

Here are the top 30 players on the leaderboard after round two of LIV Golf Adelaide:

1 Talor Gooch

T2 Louis Oosthuizen

T2 Cameron Tringale

T2 Brooks Koepka

T2 Abraham Ancer

T2 Pat Perez

T2 Charl Schwartzel

T8 Phil Mickelson

T8 Anirban Lahiri

T8 Dean Burmester

T8 Harold Varner III

T8 Cameron Smith

T13 Sergio Garcia

T13 Graeme McDowell

T13 Henrik Stenson

T13 Peter Uihlein

T13 Dustin Johnson

T13 Patrick Reed

T19 Kevin Na

T19 Bubba Watson

T19 Richard Bland

T19 Bernd Wiesberger

T19 David Puig

T24 Charles Howell III

T24 Brendan Steele

T24 Danny Lee

T24 Mito Pereira

T24 Bryson DeChambeau

T24 Sebastián Munoz

T24 Joaquin Niemann

LIV Golf Adelaide: All teams and their players

A total of 12 teams play in the LIV Golf League. Here are the names of teams and their players:

Iron Heads GC: Kevin Na (C), Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Sihwan Kim

Kevin Na (C), Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Sihwan Kim Stinger GC: Louis Oosthuizen (C), Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel

Louis Oosthuizen (C), Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel Cleeks GC: Martin Kaymer (C), Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell

Martin Kaymer (C), Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell Ripper GC: Cam Smith (C), Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan

Cam Smith (C), Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan Torque GC: Joaquin Niemann (C), Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig

Joaquin Niemann (C), Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig Majesticks GC: Ian Poulter (C) and Henrik Stenson (C), Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield

Ian Poulter (C) and Henrik Stenson (C), Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield RangeGoats GC: Bubba Watson (C), Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

Bubba Watson (C), Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III HY Flyers GC: Phil Mickelson (C), James Piot, Brendan Steele, Cam Tringale

Phil Mickelson (C), James Piot, Brendan Steele, Cam Tringale Crushers GC: Bryson DeChambeau (C), Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III

Bryson DeChambeau (C), Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III Smash GC: Brooks Koepka (C), Chase Koepka, Matt Wolff, Jason Kokrak

Brooks Koepka (C), Chase Koepka, Matt Wolff, Jason Kokrak Fire Balls GC: Sergio Garcia (C), Abe Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra

Sergio Garcia (C), Abe Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra 4 Aces GC: Dustin Johnson (C), Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Peter Uihlein

Poll : 0 votes