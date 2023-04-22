“This is the future people”: Cam Smith sends golf fans into frenzy after his Shoey celebration with DJ Fisher

Cameron Smith is having a good time at LIV Golf Adelaide. However, he was seen with DJ Fisher for his Shoey celebration.
Golf Tragic shared a video of Smith celebrating with DJ Fisher. The Twitter account wrote:
"Cam Smith doing a shoey with DJ Fisher on stage after first round is what LIV is all about... This is the future people"
Fans react to Cam Smith's shoey celebration with DJ Fisher
Soon after Golf Tragic posted a video of Cam Smith at Fisher's concert, fans jumped into the comment section to share their views. Here are some of the best comments that clearly show that fans were in a frenzy seeing their favorite golfer.
"If this is what you’re in too, fair play! Enjoy it (this is not sarcastic)"
"Just what golf needed, to attract the WWE smackdown crowd…"
"How so?? Lol.. for fans why does this matter?"
"Already 7 shots back after round one...the future is bright"
"Nope. Last week's playoff at Harbour Town still beats this crap by a mile."
"I thought golf was about ...........the golf!"
"LIV reminds me of a golf version of Professional Wrestling ."
"I see @livgolf_league spending money. Curious to see if revenue is even coming close to what they are spending."
"Definitely does not look like what you would expect at an exhibition tournament."
"But they are on the LIV tour to grow the sport"
LIV Golf Adelaide: Team and their players
Here are the 12 LIV Golf teams that is competing at Adelaide:
- Iron Heads GC: Kevin Na (C), Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Sihwan Kim
- Stinger GC: Louis Oosthuizen (C), Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel
- Cleeks GC: Martin Kaymer (C), Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell
- Ripper GC: Cam Smith (C), Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan
- Torque GC: Joaquin Niemann (C), Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig
- Majesticks GC: Ian Poulter (C) and Henrik Stenson (C), Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield
- RangeGoats GC: Bubba Watson (C), Thomas Pieters, Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III
- HY Flyers GC: Phil Mickelson (C), James Piot, Brendan Steele, Cam Tringale
- Crushers GC: Bryson DeChambeau (C), Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III
- Smash GC: Brooks Koepka (C), Matt Wolff, Chase Koepka, Jason Kokrak
- Fire Balls GC: Sergio Garcia (C), Abe Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra
- 4 Aces GC: Dustin Johnson (C), Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlei
LIV Golf Adelaide: Leaderboard
Here are the top 30 players on the leaderboard of the tournament after the completion of round 2:
- 1 Talor Gooch
- T2 Louis Oosthuizen
- T2 Cameron Tringale
- T2 Brooks Koepka
- T2 Abraham Ancer
- T2 Pat Perez
- T2 Charl Schwartzel
- T8 Phil Mickelson
- T8 Anirban Lahiri
- T8 Dean Burmester
- T8 Harold Varner III
- T8 Cameron Smith
- T13 Sergio Garcia
- T13 Graeme McDowell
- T13 Henrik Stenson
- T13 Peter Uihlein
- T13 Dustin Johnson
- T13 Patrick Reed
- T19 Kevin Na
- T19 Bubba Watson
- T19 Richard Bland
- T19 Bernd Wiesberger
- T19 David Puig
- T24 Charles Howell III
- T24 Brendan Steele
- T24 Danny Lee
- T24 Mito Pereira
- T24 Bryson DeChambeau
- T24 Sebastián Munoz
- T24 Joaquin Niemann
Talor Gooch of RangeGoats GC is leading the leaderboard. However, Cam Smith and Phil Mickelson are on T8 but have quite good chances to jump above them when the game resumes in round 3.