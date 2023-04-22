“This is the future people”: Cam Smith sends golf fans into frenzy after his Shoey celebration with DJ Fisher

Cameron Smith is having a good time at LIV Golf Adelaide. However, he was seen with DJ Fisher for his Shoey celebration.

Golf Tragic shared a video of Smith celebrating with DJ Fisher. The Twitter account wrote:

"Cam Smith doing a shoey with DJ Fisher on stage after first round is what LIV is all about... This is the future people"

Fans react to Cam Smith's shoey celebration with DJ Fisher

Soon after Golf Tragic posted a video of Cam Smith at Fisher's concert, fans jumped into the comment section to share their views. Here are some of the best comments that clearly show that fans were in a frenzy seeing their favorite golfer.

"If this is what you’re in too, fair play! Enjoy it (this is not sarcastic)"

"Just what golf needed, to attract the WWE smackdown crowd…"

"How so?? Lol.. for fans why does this matter?"

"Already 7 shots back after round one...the future is bright"

"Nope. Last week's playoff at Harbour Town still beats this crap by a mile."

"I thought golf was about ...........the golf!"

"LIV reminds me of a golf version of Professional Wrestling ."

"I see @livgolf_league spending money. Curious to see if revenue is even coming close to what they are spending."

"Definitely does not look like what you would expect at an exhibition tournament."

"But they are on the LIV tour to grow the sport"

LIV Golf Adelaide: Team and their players

Here are the 12 LIV Golf teams that is competing at Adelaide:

Iron Heads GC: Kevin Na (C), Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Sihwan Kim

Stinger GC: Louis Oosthuizen (C), Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel

Cleeks GC: Martin Kaymer (C), Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell

Ripper GC: Cam Smith (C), Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan

Torque GC: Joaquin Niemann (C), Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig

Majesticks GC: Ian Poulter (C) and Henrik Stenson (C), Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield

RangeGoats GC: Bubba Watson (C), Thomas Pieters, Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III

HY Flyers GC: Phil Mickelson (C), James Piot, Brendan Steele, Cam Tringale

Crushers GC: Bryson DeChambeau (C), Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III

Smash GC: Brooks Koepka (C), Matt Wolff, Chase Koepka, Jason Kokrak

Fire Balls GC: Sergio Garcia (C), Abe Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra

4 Aces GC: Dustin Johnson (C), Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlei

LIV Golf Adelaide: Leaderboard

Here are the top 30 players on the leaderboard of the tournament after the completion of round 2:

1 Talor Gooch

T2 Louis Oosthuizen

T2 Cameron Tringale

T2 Brooks Koepka

T2 Abraham Ancer

T2 Pat Perez

T2 Charl Schwartzel

T8 Phil Mickelson

T8 Anirban Lahiri

T8 Dean Burmester

T8 Harold Varner III

T8 Cameron Smith

T13 Sergio Garcia

T13 Graeme McDowell

T13 Henrik Stenson

T13 Peter Uihlein

T13 Dustin Johnson

T13 Patrick Reed

T19 Kevin Na

T19 Bubba Watson

T19 Richard Bland

T19 Bernd Wiesberger

T19 David Puig

T24 Charles Howell III

T24 Brendan Steele

T24 Danny Lee

T24 Mito Pereira

T24 Bryson DeChambeau

T24 Sebastián Munoz

T24 Joaquin Niemann

Talor Gooch of RangeGoats GC is leading the leaderboard. However, Cam Smith and Phil Mickelson are on T8 but have quite good chances to jump above them when the game resumes in round 3.

