Cameron Smith and 4Aces GC top LIV Golf Adelaide power rankings

LIV Golf Adelaide will take the LIV Golf Tour to Australia this week, starting on Friday. After three events, several players have accumulated enough points to aspire to the top positions, while one of the 12 teams is beginning to stand out for its excellent performances.

However, the peculiarities of the Grange Golf Club, home of the LIV Golf Adelaide, favor the best putters over those of solid strength. Hence, the best options lean towards golfers who, to date, have not occupied the top positions on the tour. Quite different is the situation of the teams.

The return to his homeland would be the perfect opportunity for Cameron Smith, who has not played his best golf in three previous tournaments on the circuit. Fifth at Mayakoba, 26th at Tucson, and 29th at Orlando do not correctly represent Smith's abilities. He was one of the great entertainers of the inaugural season of the LIV Golf Tour.

He will attend LIV Golf Adelaide leading his Ripper GC team with several factors in his favor. According to the official website of the LIV Golf Tour, Smith and his team should receive the majority support of his audience (it is, don’t forget, an all-Aussie team).

No less important is that the characteristics of the Grange Golf Club (narrow course, 2-1/2 inches rough) favor players like Smith. These elements, plus his undoubted quality, indicate Smith should be the main contender to defeat in the tournament.

Other big names for LIV Golf Adelaide

Patrick Reed

Other golfers with high aspirations and possibilities at LIV Golf Adelaide, according to LIV Golf Tour's own website, are Patrick Reed (4Aces GC), Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC), Peter Uihlein (4Aces GC), and Brooks Koepka (Smash GC).

Reed comes from being fourth at LIV Golf Orlando and also fourth at the Augusta Masters, not bad for the start of the season. Ancer, on the other hand, has shown solidity during the season, but he is a golfer to whom Australia will be well-suited.

Uihlen, third in the LIV Golf Tour points standings last season, is in second place this season, with three top 10s so far. Koepka, after winning in Orlando and tying for second at Augusta, is an obvious choice.

As for the teams, there is no doubt that the 4Aces GC of Dustin Johnson, Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, and Peter Uihlen stand out above the rest heading to LIV Golf Adelaide.

Not only is it the defending champion team (they won the inaugural LIV Golf Tour circuit), but it is the leader of the current season. It is also the only team that has placed in the Top 3 of all events. They clearly know how to do well as a team and will go out to Grange Golf Club looking for their first win of 2023.

Other teams to watch out for, according to the official website of the LIV Golf Tour, will be Ripper GC (looking to win in front of their home crowd); Smash GC (with the brand new Orlando champion at the helm) and Torque GC (with the energy of having also won in Orlando).

