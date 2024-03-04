Hannah Green shared some valuable advice for young players after winning the 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship. The Australian golfer won the fourth LPGA Tour event of her career last week.

She registered a one-stroke victory over Celine Boutier at the LPGA Tour event that concluded on Sunday, March 3. During the press conference, Hannah Green reflected on her incredible victory. She shared some helpful tips for young golfers to learn from her experience.

Speaking about her victory, Green said:

"I think you just have to enjoy the sport. It can be one that doesn't give you much success straight away. Even though I've had four wins on the LPGA, I think this is now my 11th worldwide. But there are so many hard moments in golf. Celine played amazing today but she didn't end up having the trophy on her hands but she still should be really proud of herself for how she performed under pressure.

"So you got to take these highs when they come because it doesn't always come. And golf can be a lonely sport sometimes. But I feel like that's what I've been really good about the last couple years and having the right people around me to support me. And there's so many of us Aussies on tour now. It's nice that we get to travel together and have dinner. Just have good friendship while we're out playing cause some weeks can be longer than others for sure," she added. (6:04-6:58)

Having turned pro in 2016, Hannah Green has won 11 professional tournaments in her career. She won four tournaments on the LPGA Tour and three on the ALPG Tour. She also won a Major -- the Women's PGA Championship in 2019.

A quick recap of Hannah Green's performance at the HSBC Women's World Championship 2024

Hannah Green shot four rounds of 74, 67, 67 and 67 to win the LPGA Tour event by one stroke. The 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship was held in Singapore from February 29 to March 3.

Hannah Green had a terrible start to the game on Thursday, February 29. She shot two bogeys in the opening round to score a 2-over par 74. She struggled to make even one birdie in the game.

In the second round of the tournament, Green made six birdies and one bogey. She started the round with a birdie on the first hole followed by two more birdies on the fourth and fifth holes. After encountering an unfortunate bogey on the par 4 ninth hole, she maintained consistency in the game with three more birdies to score 5 under 67.

Hannah Green again carded six birdies and a bogey in the third round to play one more round for 5-under 67. Her score remained consistent in the final round as well with another round of six birdies and one bogey to finish with a total of under 13.

Celine Boutier settled in solo second place followed by Yuna Nishimura. Mi Hyang Lee, Brooke Henderson and Nasa Hataoka finished in a tie for third place.