“I think he's a very likeable guy” - Caitlyn Jenner feels LIV ace Bryson DeChambeau has the ‘personality’ to become a reality TV star

Former Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner picked her favourite LIV golfer for a reality television show. The American media personality believes that Bryson DeChambeau could be the biggest reality star from LIV Golf.

Jenner recently played a few shots of golf where, while talking to the reporters, she opened up about her favorite Saudi Circuit player. She confessed that Bryson is a very likeable guy and could be a reality television star.

LIV Golf shared a video on its Instagram page in which Caitlyn Jenner said:

"Well, I actually think for a reality show out here, Bryson DeChambeau. I think he is one of the most interesting characters here. To be good in reality television, you have to have a lot of personalities, you have to be very likable and I think he is very likeable guy and a lot of storylines. I think he's got all of them. "

Bryson DeChambeau won his first LIV Golf event last week after playing an incredible round of 58 at the 2023 LIV Goof Greenbrier event.

"It's all glory to God" - Bryson DeChambeau spoke about his victory at the 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier

DeChambeau won the LIV Golf Greenbrier event on August 6. He played an incredible round of 58 to take home the prize money of $4 million from a purse of $20 million.

In his post-victory press conference, the American golfer opened up about his triumph:

"Don’t do that. He was with me out there all day today. It's been almost a year and it's been a really, really difficult couple of years. But doing it this way and finishing out with a 58 … it's all glory to God and glory to him upstairs."

He also mentioned his father, Jon DeChambeau, who died in 2022. DeChambeau expressed gratitude to his father for the unwavering support he provided to his son.

"I can't thank my dad [enough] for all he taught me and my mom for all she taught, and me, my brother, everybody. It's just amazing what I was able to do. It could not have done it without them," the LIV golfer added.

Following his incredible triumph at the LIV Golf Greenbrier event, Bryson proceeded to the Bedminster event. Cameron Smith leads the leaderboard after the first round of the tournament at the Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 LIV Golf Bedminster round 1:

1 Cameron Smith -5

2 Charles Howell III -4

T3 Patrick Reed -3

T3 Dustin Johnson -3

T5 Bernd Wiesberger -2

T5 Jason Kokrak -2

T5 Abraham Ancer -2

T5 Dean Burmester -2

T5 Bubba Watson -2

T10 Carlos Ortiz -1

T10 Cameron Tringale -1

T10 Phil Mickelson -1

T10 Joaquin Niemann -1

T10 Branden Grace -1

T15 Marc Leishman E

T15 Brendan Steele E

T15 Kevin Na E

T15 Harold Varner III E

T15 Charl Schwartzel E

T15 Talor Gooch E

T15 Henrik Stenson E

T22 Jediah Morgan 1

T22 Sihwan Kim 1

T22 Paul Casey 1

T22 Graeme McDowell 1

T22 Brooks Koepka 1

T27 Richard Bland 2

T27 Sebastian Munoz 2

T27 Matthew Wolff 2

T27 Bryson DeChambeau 2

T27 Mito Pereira 2