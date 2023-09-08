“I think Luke was gonna pick him regardless”: Rory McIlroy heaps praise on in-form Ludvig Aberg

Rory McIlroy has extended his support for young Ludvig Aberg, who will make the 2023 Ryder Cup team. The European Ryder Cup team was announced just a week ago, and Ludvig Aberg's inclusion in the team was a bit of a surprise to fans and experts alike.

Ludvig Aberg took up the final spot in the captain's picks this year, with favorite Adrian Meronk missing out. Aberg turned pro only this year and became the first European since Sergio Garcia to make the team the year he turned pro.

However, his lack of experience is a cause for concern for many. He has only made nine professional starts in his tour career. Yet, Ryder Cup member Rory McIlroy has expressed his faith in the youngster.

“He’s special, he really is. He’s an unbelievable ball striker. He’s proved to a lot of people he’s obviously worthy of a pick. I honestly think Luke was gonna pick him regardless, but he’s obviously made his job easier when he won on Sunday,” Mcllroy said.

European Captain Luke Donald expresses full faith in Ludvig Aberg

Aberg recently won the 2023 Omega European Masters, sealing his captain's pick spot. Captain Luke Donald has expressed his complete faith in Aberg, with his performance catching everyone's eye.

“I’ve played with a lot of contenders in the past six or 12 months, and some have not done that well with me looking at them. But he didn’t have any problems. He was a cool nine-under after 16 holes, like it was nothing. I was so impressed with him," he said via Yahoo News.

The European Ryder Cup team is as follows:

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Viktor Hovland

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tyrrell Hatton

Robert MacIntyre

Justin Rose

Sepp Straka

Shane Lowry

Ludvig Aberg

Nicolai Hojgaard

Tommy Fleetwood

The talent pool for the European Ryder Cup captain's pick was rather massive, and it was a tough choice for Donald to make.

However, he has picked the right combination of veterans and rookies who bring a level of experience and enthusiasm to the table.

The Ryder Cup is all set to be held between September 30 and October 2 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.