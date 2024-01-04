“I think Scottie Scheffler has played the best golf” – Viktor Hovland and other PGA Tour stars react to Scheffler winning Player of the Year 

PGA Tour pros recently reacted to Scottie Scheffler being named the 2022–23 PGA Tour Player of the Year. Since Tiger Woods in 2007, the current world No. 1 became the first golfer to win the title for two consecutive years.

Scheffler has been in excellent form in the last few years and won two tournaments in 2023. Having played 25 tournaments in the 2022–23 PGA Tour season, he had not missed a single cut. The American had most of the finishes in the top 25 and was named Player of the Year at the end of the season.

In an interview with the PGA Tour, professional golfers including Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Rory McIlroy, and Tony Finau reacted to Scheffler's winning the award. They appreciated the former Masters winner for his incredible performances and acknowledged that he deserved the award.

Hovland, who won three PGA Tour events last season, said Scheffler played the best golf last season. He said:

"Obviously, I think Scottie has played the best golf."

Tony Finau appreciated the current world No. 1 and said he was consistent throughout the year.

"Yeah, I would say the Player of the Year is Scottie Scheffler. I think Scottie has been more consistent throughout the year," Finau said.

Max Homa complimented Scottie Scheffler for showing tremendous consistency throughout the PGA Tour season.

"Scottie's season has been the pinnacle of consistency and excellence. This has been the most remarkable season I can think of from one player that I have ever been around. This season from Scottie, I didn't really think was a thing anymore. Like, I know Tiger's done things like this, but I've never seen anything like this," Homa said.

Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy highlighted Scheffler's two victories in the last season. He said:

"From purely a number standpoint, the year that Scottie has put together, with his ball striking with his top finishes. Two wins, you know, both huge wins at Phoenix and at The Players."

Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth discussed Scheffler's performances and how he finished in the top 10 in most tournaments he played last season.

"You have to win a lot of golf tournaments within a couple of years in a row in order to win back-to-back Player of the Year and you have to win big ones," Spieth said. "It's really the consistency of every single week, you know, every made-cut, almost every event in the top 25 most all of them in the top 10.

"You know, he tees it up and, you know, you're like, 'Well, he only shot 3-under today.' Just wait till we get to Saturday afternoon and see where he's at. And sure enough, he's got a chance to win."

Scottie Scheffler's performance on the 2022–23 PGA Tour season

Scottie Scheffler won two official (WM Phoenix Open and The Players Championship) and one unofficial (Hero World Challenge) tournament last year. He had 21 top-25 finishes out of the 23 tournaments he played and 17 top-10 finishes.

He also finished second at the 2023 PGA Championship, the second major of the year and at the 2023 BMW Championship.