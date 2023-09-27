“I think this week is a realization” - Rory McIlroy says the Ryder Cup is ‘going to hit home’ for LIV golfers absent from the event

Rory McIlroy will be making his seventh consecutive Ryder Cup appearance this week. The Northern Irish golfer will compete at the biennial event which will start on Friday, September 29.

During a press conference on Tuesday, McIlroy opened up about the LIV golfers not being part of the event this year. He said the players who joined the Saudi circuit would hit home and that they would be missing the event more than the team missing them.

According to Tracking Rory, the former World No.1 golfer said:

"I think this week of all weeks, its going to hit home with them that they are not here and I think they are going to miss being here more than we’re missing them."

He went on to say that this week is a realization that one decision can make a big change. He also said:

“I think this week is a realization that the decision that they made has led to not being a part of this week, and that’s tough."

The European Ryder Cup team does not have any of the LIV Golf players as most of the renowned golfers resigned from the DP World Tour earlier this year.

Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia have played at the event in the past and held an amazing record. However, they will miss the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Are any LIV golfers at the 2023 Ryder Cup?

The European Ryder Cup team does not have any LIV golfers, however, Brooks Koepka will be playing for the American team this year.

Koepka joined the LIV Golf last year. However, his record in the Majors in 2023 helped him to become the captain, Zach Johnson's one of the six picks for the biennial event.

Brooks Koepka won the 2023 PGA Championship earlier this year and finished second at the Masters in April. He is the only LIV golfer who will be playing this week.

Koepka is excited about the tournament and last month in one of his interviews he said that he will try to get points for his team.

Speaking about the Ryder Cup, the five-time Major champion said (via SB Nation):

“I think you’re just playing for something bigger than yourself. You don’t want to let the other guys on the team down. It’s a fun event.

“It’s the most nervous I’ve ever been in a golf tournament was teeing it up at the Ryder Cup. I’ve enjoyed it, and every time I’ve played, I’ve just tried and go get a point for the team," he added.

In 2023, Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Jordan Speith, Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, and Rickie Fowler will play for the American team while Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Ludvig Aberg and Nicolai Hojgaard will be playing for the European team.