“I had two, three hundred texts” – Keegan Bradley says he received texts from Michael Jordan, Aaron Rodgers after Travelers Championship 2023 win

Keegan Bradley won the Travelers Championship 2023 on Sunday. The 37-year-old claimed his sixth PGA Tour victory at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut beating a stacked field. Following this, the golfer revealed that he received a bunch of text messages congratulating him on the win, including ones from Michael Jordan and Aaron Rodgers.

Bradley was a fan favorite at the Travelers Championship 2023. The New England native played through the pressure and clinched victory. Later, at the press conference, he was asked if he got to check any of the messages he received. Replying to the query, a wide-smiled Bradley said that he received “two, three hundred texts” and it included some of the biggest names in sports.

Speaking after his Travelers Championship win, Keegan Bradley said, as quoted by Golfweek:

“Well, of course Michael Jordan texted me, and that means a lot to me. He’s obviously my hero but one of my good friends. Timmy Wakefield, Boston Red Sox. Baba Booey from Howard Stern texted me. That was probably my favorite.

I did a quick scan. I had two, three hundred texts and I saw that. Aaron Rodgers. That meant a lot, even though he plays for the Jets now. It’s such a cool, when you get a text from an athlete it hits different because they know what goes into doing something like this and it means a lot.”

Keegan Bradley @Keegan_Bradley I’ve been dreaming of this moment since I was a kid. This is for you New England!! @travelerschamp @PGATOUR I’ve been dreaming of this moment since I was a kid. This is for you New England!! @travelerschamp @PGATOUR https://t.co/UYLGScg0VR

It is pertinent to note that Bradley was lauded by many after his big win at TPC River Highlands. Many of his peers, including Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler even waited their turns to congratulate the golfer after his event-winning round on Sunday. The gesture by fellow PGA Tour golfers showcased Bradley’s popularity among them.

Keegan Bradley won the Travelers Championship 2023

Keegan Bradley won the Travelers Championship 2023 by beating the likes of Zac Blair and Brian Harman. The 37-year-old shot a final-round 2-under 68 to claim victory over Blair and Harman, who finished T-2 at 20 under. The in-form golfer made a total of 27 birdies, and played seven of his eight 9-hole segments under par, recording impressive figures.

With the win, Bradley bagged a whopping $3.6 million prize money from the $20 million designated event purse. Apart from the prize check, he also earned valuable OWGR and FedEx Cup points. The golfer also landed a two-year extension on the PGA Tour, along with exemptions into events, including next year's Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, and the Tournament of Champions.

Poll : 0 votes