“I used to slide a lot” – Ryder Cup reject Adrian Meronk on his pre-shot routine at the BMW PGA Championship

Adrian Meronk has been in excellent form since the beginning of this season. He was a fan's favourite to be picked up by the European Ryder Cup team captain for the biennial event.

However, skipper Luke Donald rejected him and picked Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Ludvig Aberg, Sepp Straka, Justin Rose and Nicolai Hojgaard instead.

More recently, Meronk joined a stellar field at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship, which has been underway since September 14 and will conclude on September 17. During the third round of the tournament, he spoke about his pre-shot routine that helped him to take a perfect shot.

The Polish golfer opened up about his game and said:

"The helper for me to engage with, right foot and right hip just to rotate. I used to slide a lot, so I started doing his job and I kept it on the course."

Two rounds in the DP World Tour event have been completed already and the third is scheduled for Saturday, September 16.

Following the second round, Adrian Meronk settled in third position in a tie with Robin Sciot-Sergrist, Aaron Rai, Masahiro Kawamura, Sebastian Soderberg and Tommy Fleetwood. He played two rounds of 67 and 68 to finish with a total of 9-under par.

He started his game with a bogey on the first hole of the opening round followed by three birdies on the front nine and five birdies on the back nine along with one bogey on Thursday. He made four birdies, one eagle and two bogeys in the second round.

"I feel like I deserved it" - Adrian Meronk on not receiving a spot in the European Ryder Cup Team

Adrian Meronk recently spoke about missing a spot in the European Ryder Cup team. He believes that he deserved a position in the team this year and expressed his disappointment with not making the cut.

The 30-year-old golfer opened up about the Ryder Cup after the second round of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship. In an interview with the media, Meronk said (via Golf Digest):

“I definitely think it is wrong. I feel like I deserved it. I feel like I showed over the last three years on the DP World Tour how good I was. If you look at the numbers and the results. I felt like it was enough. But now it’s over.”

However, he turned his disappointment into motivation and stunned everyone with a solid performance at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship. Speaking about his performance at this week's DP World Tour event, Adrian Meronk said:

"The Ryder Cup is definitely a motivation. But I’m trying to turn all that disappointment and anger into fuel and motivation, especially this week. I’m very motivated, even though this is my fourth tournament in a row. I can feel it in my body. But I want to keep going and play my best golf.”

The 2023 BMW PGA Championship will come to a close on Sunday, September 17.