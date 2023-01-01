“I’ve got to rely on the driver” – Tiger Woods on his swing change at his last Masters win

Tiger Woods clinched his last Masters in 2019; since then, it has been hard for the golfer to play. In 2021, he injured his leg and decided to step down from most of the championships.

Woods, who has won five Masters, stated in his interviews that he was looking forward to the 2023 major tournaments. The next Masters is scheduled to take place in April, and till then, Tiger Woods will be focusing on his practice and health.

The upcoming tournaments remind us of his performances back in 2019. Tiger struggled with his performances back then and surprisingly won his fifth Masters.

Tiger Woods sat down with the Golf TV host, Henni Zuel, to talk about his Masters win in 2019.

It was certainly not a bed of roses to clinch the championship, especially when you have not won any major tournaments in a decade.

In his interview with Golf TV, which the PGA Tour uploaded to their YouTube three years ago, Tiger said:

"I found a swing in which I could start drawing the ball. I don't have the length that I used to have. I can't hit 3-wood anymore off some of these tees."

He went on to say:

"You saw a couple of times down to 10, I usually hit the driver, which I've never done before. I've lost a little bit off my fastball, so I've got to get rely on the driver, and so I found something in my game where I start feeling comfortable turning the long irons, the 3-wood, the 5-wood, and the driver, but I maintain the ability to hit the slider."

Tiger Woods won a major championship in 2008, before donning the green jacket in 2019. His last Masters came after struggling to win for over a decade.

Tiger Woods missed 16 major tournaments due to his injury

Tiger Woods, the 15-time major champion, was named ESPY Athlete of the Year in 2008 for his exceptionally amazing performance and for winning the US Open in a dramatic death match.

Earlier that year, Woods underwent leg surgery and thus stayed away from games for two months. He finally returned to play at the US Open and claimed the title by defeating Rocco Mediate in the finals.

It was undeniably one of the best games of Tiger Woods. He also called it his greatest-ever championship. However, since then, he has missed 16 major tournaments due to his injury.

After a long struggle with injury, Woods won the Masters in 2019, but in 2021, while driving on the outskirts of Los Angeles, he was involved in an accident and would have lost his leg.

Woods was on complete rest until he returned to play at the 2021 PNC Championship, where he teamed up with his son, Charlie Woods, and finished second.

Woods also played at the 2022 Masters but settled for T47 and then struggled to play at St. Andrews due to his injury.

He was then slated to play at the 2022 Hero World Challenge, scheduled for December 1–4, but withdrew from the championship as he developed plantar fasciitis ahead of the tournament.

Tiger Woods then finally returned to play at The Match but lost to Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. He also competed at the PNC Championship and settled for T8.

