“I want to play on LIV” - Anirban Lahiri says ‘majority of golfers in Asia’ wish to play in LIV Golf

Indian golf star Anirban Lahiri recently came out to laud the Asian Tour and The International Series for growing the sport in Asia. In the conversation, the seven-time Asian Tour winner also claimed that the ‘majority of golfers in Asia’ currently wish to play in LIV Golf.

Lahiri stated that the Asian Tour, which is a developmental tour acting as a gateway to LIV Golf, is doing a ‘phenomenal job’ in ‘accelerating the growth of golf in Asia.’ The Asian star went on to state that the emerging players from the world’s biggest continent now have the chance to play in the Saudi-backed series due to the Asian Tour and The International Series.

Speaking to LIV Golf, Anirban Lahiri said:

“If you ask the majority of golfers in Asia, or on this side of the world, they’re going to say, ‘I want to play on LIV’, and now there’s a pathway to get there. Even outside of that, you’ve got 10 tournaments [The International Series], which you’re playing for pretty much US$2million every time, which is a really good prize for that many events in Asia. It’s a huge leap.”

The Asian Tour champion, who joined his LIV Golf League teammate Paul Casey for International Series Vietnam this week, further lauded the continental tour for the development of the sport.

Lahiri added:

“I think golf has always been a very big sport in Asia – it’s huge for professional golf. It is probably even bigger for tourism in terms of industry. Because of that there is infrastructure and a lot of golfers being produced.

"Now with The International Series and LIV Golf coming to Asia, growing the game here has really become one of the main agendas and bringing so many of the best golfers to play in this region is going to have a huge impact. I won’t say ‘change’ but that’s where the boost is going to come from. It’s there, it’s growing, and I think The International Series is doing a phenomenal job of accelerating that.”

LIV Golf Updates @LIVGolfUpdates



"It's also going to grow how many people watch the game, how many people come out, how many kids get exposed..."



Full quote Anirban Lahiri on what the #LIVGolf investment in the Asian Tour means for golf in that region:"It's also going to grow how many people watch the game, how many people come out, how many kids get exposed..."Full quote Anirban Lahiri on what the #LIVGolf investment in the Asian Tour means for golf in that region:"It's also going to grow how many people watch the game, how many people come out, how many kids get exposed..."Full quote 👇👇 https://t.co/fKR2bKMAJe

It is pertinent to note that Lahiri is joined by 13 fellow Indians in The International Series Vietnam field this week.

LIV Golfer Lahiri maintains OWGR points from Asian Tour

Earlier last month, Anirban Lahiri grabbed a rare opportunity for a boost in his Official Golf World Rankings. Despite LIV Golf not having ranking points, the Saudi-backed series player managed to be in the top 100 by competing in breakaway tours. The Indian golfer made up for lost points in the rankings by playing in the Asian Tours and Indian Open.

Lahiri is also having a decent run in LIV. Having finished 17th with 41 points in the rebel series’ 2022 season, Lahiri will be eyeing better results in 2023. It’ll be interesting to see how the golfer and his Crushers side play out in the ongoing season.

Poll : 0 votes