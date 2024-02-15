"I don't want to put a limit to myself” – World No. 6 Wyndham Clark says he wants to be ranked No. 1 in the world 

Wyndham Clark is hoping for the best and looking to improve his ranking in the Official World Golf Rankings. The American golfer won his first Major tournament last year and made a tremendous jump up the ranking list. He currently sits at number six in the OWGR and is hoping to move up the ladder.

Wyndham Clark was asked about his growth in the game at a press conference ahead of the 2024 Genesis Invitational on Wednesday, February 14. A reporter asked him:

"Is there a place where you think specifically there is more growth for you?

Replying to the reporter, the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament winner said:

"I don't want to put a limit to myself. I would love to try to get to number one player in the world. I don't know when that's going to happen if it'll happen but I do know if I continue to do the things that make me successful, I think there's a chance that that could happen.

"So I'm just going to continue to focus on my process, which is focus on that mental game, working hard in the gym and working hard on the range. And then hoping that results in good results which ultimately gets me to where I want to be in the world," he added.

You can check out Wyndham Clark's comment in the video below (8:36):

Wyndham Clark is all set to tee off at The Genesis Invitational 2024 in a star-studded field featuring 40 of the top 50 golfers on the OWGR. This week's PGA Tour event has all the current top 10 golfers in the world, except Jon Rahm, who is not playing because of his move to LIV Golf.

The Genesis Invitational 2024 will also mark the return of legendary golfer Tiger Woods, who is playing his first official PGA Tour event since the 2023 Masters. Woods competed at the Major last year but withdrew after the third round due to his ankle injury.

He later underwent surgery and returned to the professional tournament at the 2023 Hero World Challenge, but it was an unofficial PGA Tour event hosted by the ace golfer.

Woods had also played at the PNC Championship last year in December, an unofficial PGA Tour event featuring professional golfers and their family members. The Genesis Invitational is also hosted by Tiger Woods, and it's the third Signature event of the year with a purse of $20 million.

Who are the top-ranked golfers at the Genesis Invitational?

The Genesis Invitational has a decorated field of the best golfers on the PGA Tour. It features current World No. 1 and 2 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, along with Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and other top-ranked golfers.

Here is the list of golfers ranked in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings who will tee off at The Genesis Invitational 2024:

1 - Scottie Scheffler

2 - Rory McIlroy

4 - Viktor Hovland

5 - Xander Schauffele

6 - Wyndham Clark

7 - Patrick Cantlay

8 - Max Homa

9 - Matt Fitzpatrick

10 - Brian Harman

11 - Ludvig Åberg

12- Jordan Spieth

13 - Tommy Fleetwood

14 - Collin Morikawa

15 - Keegan Bradley

17 - Tom Kim

18 - Sam Burns

19 - Jason Day

20 - Sahith Theegala

21 - Justin Thomas

22 - Sepp Straka

23 - Cameron Young

24 - Tony Finau

25 - Chris Kirk

28 - Nick Taylor

29 - Russell Henley

30 - Rickie Fowler

31 - Sungjae Im

32 - Kurt Kitayama

33 - Nicolai Højgaard

34 - Lucas Glover

35 - Emiliano Grillo

37 - Eric Cole

38 - J.T. Poston

40 - Harris English

43 - Denny McCarthy

44 - Byeong Hun An

46 - Si Woo Kim

47 - Corey Conners

48 - Adam Scott

49 - Adam Schenk

50 - Cam Davis