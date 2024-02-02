“I wasn’t aware” – Rory McIlroy reacts to being handed a two-stroke penalty for an illegal drop at Pebble Beach

Rory McIlroy reacted to receiving a two-stroke penalty in the first round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, February 1. During the opening round of the PGA Tour tournament, the Northern Irish golfer ran into a tough situation on the par-5 seventh hole at the Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

As McIlroy hit the ball, it landed in thick grass. However, instead of taking relief, he decided to take the shot. He dropped the ball one club-length to the side, which resulted in a two-stroke penalty.

Golfers were able to move the ball within their club length up until last year, but in January 2023, that rule was altered, and moving the ball within that length is now considered a penalty. McIlroy took the shot, which earned him a two-stroke penalty, meaning he finished with a triple bogey on the seventh hole.

Following the conclusion of the first round, McIlroy revealed to the media that he was not aware that the rule was changed last year.

The Northern Irishman said (via PGA Tour):

"So I took an unplayable on 7 and I took it back on-line. Then unbeknownst to me, the rule changed in January 2023 where you used to be able to come back on-line, take a club length either side. That was changed in 2019 to be able to do that.

"I wasn't aware that that rule was changed again in 2023, so I took a drop thinking of the 2019 rules when everything was sort of changed, not knowing that the rule was changed again in 2023, so got a two-stroke penalty there," he added.

McIlroy made six birdies, two bogeys, and one triple bogey in the first round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and settled for a score of 1-under-71. He finished in a tie for 39th position with Cameron Young, Chris Kirk, Sam Ryder, Nick Taylor, Tom Kim, Davis Riley, Nick Hardy, Tom Hoge, Alex Noran, and Byeong-Hun An.

When will Rory McIlroy tee off on Friday at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

The second round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will take place on Friday, February 2. Golfers will tee off at 11:45 a.m. ET on Pebble Beach Country Course and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

On Friday, McIlroy will start his game on the first tee hole at Pebble Beach Country Course. He will tee off at 12:45 p.m. ET with Ludvig Aberg.

Here are the tee times for the second round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am event (all-time in ET):

Pebble Beach

1st tee

11:45 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes

11:57 am - Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

12:09 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore

12:21 pm - Keegan Bradley, Keith Mitchell

12:33 pm - Beau Hossler, Byeong Hun An

12:45 pm - Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg

12:57 pm - Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood

1:09 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose

1:21 pm - Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay

1:33 pm - Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott

10th tee

11:45 am - Davis Riley, Adam Schenk

11:57 am - Cam Davis, J.T. Poston

12:09 pm - Tom Hoge, Corey Conners

12:21 pm - Wyndham Clark, Jason Day

12:33 pm - Nicolai Hojgaard, Thomas Detry

12:45 pm - Andrew Putnam, Grayson Murray

12:57 pm - Sam Burns, Cameron Young

1:09 pm - Chris Kirk, Brian Harman

1:21 pm - Sepp Straka, Lee Hodges

1:33 pm - Kevin Yu, Stephan Jaeger