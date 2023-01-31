“I worked my a** off” - Paige Spiranac disappointed she never made it as a pro golfer

Paige Spiranac is a huge celebrity on social media. With more than 3.7 million Instagram followers, she frequently interacts with her fans and entertains them in her own way.

Spiranac recently shared in a Q&A session that she "wasn't good enough" on Tour despite working hard to get there.

"Yeah, it really sucks. I worked my a** off," said Spiranac. "I was a highly ranked junior golfer. I had a decent college career. Honestly, even the year I played professionally, I had some good tournaments and some bad tournaments, but it wasn't all bad."

She added that she was a good player, but not good enough, and the realization of not being good enough was worrisome. However, Spiranac added that she wasn't going to cry or feel disappointed about not achieving this dream.

"I then worked my a** off to be successful in in another way."

She also added that people are generally critical of her not being successful as a professional.

"I always think it's interesting that people give me a hard time about it," she said. "Just because I didn't achieve a dream doesn't mean I can't start over and achieve another one. I think it's healthy to be able to get back up, strive, and work hard to keep succeeding at something."

Paige Spiranac career highlights

Paige Spiranac recently launched her subscription based website Only Paige

Paige Spiranac turned pro in late 2015 after participating in the Cactus Tour developmental tournament. She competed on the Cactus Tour and won her first event in June 2016, beating the then World No.1 Hannah O'Sullivan in a playoff. In July 2016, Spiranac participated in her second European Tour Event where she made the cut and finished 58th.

In August 2016, she featured in the maiden LPGA Qualifying event but failed to earn a spot on the professional circuit. She participated in Dubai in December that year but missed the cut, which eventually proved to be her last pro event as she eventually retired soon after that.

As her skill level wasn't sufficient to secure a spot on the pro circuit, she pivoted to becoming an influencer, which has brought her more recognition now than if she were competing professionally.

Paige Spiranac has gained nearly 4 million followers on Instagram, making her the most followed golf celebrity. She has become quite a celebrity on social media and regularly updates her fans with photos and videos of her.

Spiranac is also followed by more than 760K followers on Twitter, where she regularly interacts with her followers. Last year, she was declared the Maxim's "Sexiest Woman of the Year" for 2022.

Last week, she announced that she was launching her subscription-based website, "OnlyPaige." stating that she will be giving golf lessons on the website apart from her exclusive photos and videos.

While announcing the website, Paige Spiranac made a controversial tweet about local pros not being good enough on the question of why one should subscribe to her for golf lessons. Her argument received mixed opinions after which she finally had to post a video explaining why she said so.

