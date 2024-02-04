The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has been suspended until further notice due to inclement weather conditions. The tournament faced the same prolem last year as well, with heavy rain and gusty winds causing the tournament to be postponed by a day.

With gusts of up to 60mph and heavy rain, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was forced to suspend the final day of the tournament. For now, the tournament has been postponed to Monday. If the weather conditions persist, then there is a possibility for the tournament to conclude at 54 holes.

The poor weather conditions have been a recurrant theme at the tournament, and fans have expressed their frustration at the same issue occuring every year at the tournament. Fans referenced the tournament format at LIV Golf, saying that it would be more useful in such conditions. One fan said:

"if this was LIV they would be playing now."

"Shotgun start might work," another fan noted.

"You all should probably just call it and award Clark the winner especially after that round yesterday," a third fan commented.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am might end after 54-holes if weather conditions do not improve

If the weather conditions for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am do not improve and golfers are unable to tee off before 1:15 pm IST on Monday, then the tournament would be reduced to 54 holes.

The current leaderboard will be declared as the final positions of the golfers for the tournament. After a course record setting round of 12-under 60, Wyndham Clark is leading the tournament. Ludvig Aberg sits in second place while Matthieu Pavon holds individual third.

Gary Young, the Tour’s chief referee, commented on the weather (via Yahoo News):

“The drop-dead time on that would mean we would have to start play on Monday by 10:15 a.m. [PT] at the latest in order to complete play. We’re already dealing with a very soggy golf course and at that point we’re making the decision whether or not we think that the standards for professional golf are there.”

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is being held at the Pebble Beach Golf Links Course. Being the second signature event of the year, the tournament hosts a prize purse of $20 million.