PGA Tour’s 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Schedule, venue, prize money and more

The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is set to take place from February 2-5, 2023, in Pebble Beach, California. This will be the 14th event in the 2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The tournament will feature seven golfers out of the top 50 in the OWGR, including some past champions. Defending champion Tom Hoge will also take part to defend his title.

The event will have a two-person team format. The 156-professional field will include prominent names such as Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Viktor Hovland, amongst others. The tournament will also see a 156-amateur field. However, the field is subject to change.

The line-up is exciting, and the Pro-Am will surely be a golf fan's delight. Here's taking a look at the schedule, venue, prize money, and more:

Venue and schedule of PGA Tour's 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Pebble Beach Golf Links (Image via PGA Tour)

The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will take place from February 2-5, 2023. The three-day affair will see some thrilling golf action and a head-to-head contest among the best players in the world.

The first three rounds will take place on three courses: the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, and Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course. The final round will be played at the Pebble Beach Golf Links.

The schedule of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is as follows:

*Please note that the timings are in PST (Pacific Standard Time)

February 2, Thursday:

8:30 a.m: First Round (all courses)

February 3, Friday:

8:30 a.m: Second Round (all courses)

February 4, Saturday:

8:30 a.m: Third Round (all courses)

February 5, Sunday:

7:30 a.m. (approximately): Final Round at Pebble Beach Golf Links (60 low pros and 25 low teams)

Bill Murray at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day Three (Image via Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Although the actual competition will begin on February 2, interesting competitions have been organized a day before. On February 1, that will see celebrities from the entertainment industry and top athletes compete on the golf course.

Celebrities and athletes such as Bill Murray, Gareth Bale, Aaron Rodgers, Jake Owen, Kira K. Dixon, Charles Kelley, and Illenium will be seen in action on the golf course.

Although, of course, the field is subject to change.

Three such contests will take place at the Pebble Beach Golf Links.

However, it is essential to note that the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course and the Spyglass Hill Golf Course will remain closed to the public as participants of the Pro-Am will use them to practice.

So, here's taking a look at the schedule of the celebrity and athlete competitions:

Wednesday, February 1:

10:30 a.m: 3M Celebrity Challenge, The Hay

Celebrities from the entertainment world will compete for a chance to win $125,000 for charity.

12:30 p.m: The Chevron Challenge, The Hay putting course

Top athletes worldwide will compete for a chance to win $250,000 for charity.

2:00 p.m.: Cisco Million Dollar Hole-in-One for Charity, The Hay-hole 2

Celebrities compete for a chance to win $1 million for charity.

*Please note that the schedule for both professional and celebrity competitions is subject to change

What is the prize money of the PGA Tour's 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Tom Hoge, Kyle Adams, and Taylor Moore (Image via Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The prize purse of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is a whopping $9,000,000. The winner of the tournament will receive the enviable amount of $1,620,000.

Tom Hoge won the 2022 edition of the Pro-Am and is returning to defend his title. But he will be met with some tough competition. The tournament has a prize worth fighting for, and all the players will surely give it their all on the field.

Where to watch?

Pebble Beach Golf Links (Image via AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am)

The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be broadcast live on Golf Channel and CBS. It is important to note that the timings are subject to change.

Here's taking a look at the broadcast schedule:

*Please note that the timings are in PST (Pacific Standard Time)

Golf Channel:

Thursday, February 2

12:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Live)

Friday, February 3

12:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Live)

Saturday, February 4

10:00 – 12:00 p.m. (Live)

Sunday, February 5

10:00 – 12:00 p.m. (Live)

CBS:

Saturday, February 4

12:00 – 4:00 p.m. (Live)

Sunday, February 5:

12:00 – 3:30 p.m. (Live)

Along with some edge-of-the-seat golf action, spectators will also enjoy some fantastic fan attractions such as food trucks, a 360-degree photo booth, and a two-story loft to view the play, amongst other unique attractions. The tickets for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am are available on the official website.

Indeed, not a tournament to miss out on!

Poll : 0 votes