“If it walks, swims or flies, you can eat it” - Travelers Championship 2023 winner Keegan Bradley reveals impressive weight loss journey

Keegan Bradley won the Travelers Championship 2023 on Sunday. The 37-year-old outplayed the rest of the field to take his sixth win on the PGA Tour. It is noteworthy that not many know he trained his heart out for the win, including taking on an impressive weight loss journey.

According to claims, Bradley lost more than 30 pounds in less than five months. The golfer first realized he was not in his best shape during the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware last year. The golfer shot a closing five-over 76 to finish T-58 at the event. The golfer first openly admitted to being out of shape in January during the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Speaking to the media, the golfer said that he was “feeling that good in general” and he was “kind of fatiguing” during play.

Bradley went on to reveal that he consulted doctors to improve his overall health. He eventually laid out a fitness regimen and made a radical change in his diet, eating almost nothing but meat. According to the golfer, he ate anything that “walks, swims or flies.”

Opening up on his weight loss journey, Keegan Bradley said, as quoted by Golf Digest:

“If it walks, swims or flies, you can eat it, and I did a lot of fruit as well. So, I'd have eggs in the morning, maybe chicken or ground beef for lunch and then steak at night. All grass-fed meat is the key. No vegetables. And no condiments, no sides, no starches, not even ketchup. All I did was salt, pepper … and some hot sauce."

Keegan Bradley @Keegan_Bradley



I’ve been snacking on their stuff forever and love how it keeps me fueled while keeping the bag light (you’re welcome, Scott). It’s been a big year for me and a big part of that has been switching my diet to mostly meat … so partnering with @JackLinks was a no-brainer.I’ve been snacking on their stuff forever and love how it keeps me fueled while keeping the bag light (you’re welcome, Scott). #ad It’s been a big year for me and a big part of that has been switching my diet to mostly meat … so partnering with @JackLinks was a no-brainer. I’ve been snacking on their stuff forever and love how it keeps me fueled while keeping the bag light (you’re welcome, Scott). #ad https://t.co/KkT0tG7VAu

Bradley added that he cut out soda and energy drinks like Gatorade from his diet.

Keegan Bradley says his weight loss journey was challenging

Keegan Bradley started cardio exercises including stationary bike and elliptical training. He did light weightlifting and stuck to his diet. However, he revealed that making the dietary transition was a tough decision.

He added:

“This is what I did for months, and it’s very difficult. The times where I'm just craving you know, a piece of pizza or pasta I was telling myself, ‘No, this is part of the journey. It's part of the process.’ But I feel good. I feel proud for doing it.”

It is pertinent to note that Bradley’s weight loss has been impressive. The golfer’s body transformation even led some fellow players to think that he was ill. Bradley worked out and managed to bring back his weight to 190 pounds, without affecting hitting distance or swing speed. In fact, many believe that he improved his swing with the weight loss.

It goes without saying that Keegan Bradley’s win at the Travelers Championship 2023 is the result of his hard work.

Poll : 0 votes