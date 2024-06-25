In pics: Dustin Johnson and wife Paulina Gretzky stuns in cowboy style for the LIV Golfer’s 40th birthday bash

Dustin Johnson and his wife Paulina Gretzky celebrated the LIV Golfer's birthday in a grand style. Dustin Johnson turned 40 on Saturday, June 22. He was born in 1984 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Johnson and Gretzky were joined by their friends and family members at the birthday bash. Paulina Gretzky shared several pictures of the occasion on her Instagram Stories.

The birthday bash had a cowboy theme and both Johnson and Gretzky stole the show. Gretzky wore a chic, off-the-shoulder black bodysuit with leather shorts and knee-high boots. She accessorized her dress with layered necklaces and a classic cowboy hat. Her golfer husband complimented her look with a light blue shirt, jeans, and a brown cowboy hat.

Johnson and Gretzky have two sons together, Tatum and River Jones. Tatum is nine whereas River is seven years old. Both were seen in the pictures sporting cowboy themes.

Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky and Tatum and River Jones (Image credits: @paulinagretzky/Instagram)

Dustin Johnson and wife Paulina Gretzky (Image credits: @paulinagretzky/Instagram)

The venue captured the essence of the Wild West with cowhide rugs and vintage furniture that enhanced the cowboy theme. Further, the cakes too, had intricate details such as cow prints. All the friends of Johnson and Gretzky sported cowboy hats, boots, and other Western-themed attire.

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky got engaged in 2013 and married in 2022. Their son Tatum was born in 2015, while River Jones was born in 2017.

A look at Dustin Johnson's performance in the 2024 season

Dustin Johnson has had a great season so far. The LIV Golfer has had three top-10 and six top-25 finishes in the 12 starts this year. He started the year with a T5 finish at Mayakoba and then went on the win the LIV Golf Las Vegas by one stroke over Talor Gooch and Peter Uihlein.

His other notable performance came at LIV Golf Singapore and LIV Golf Houston where he finished T7 and 13, respectively. He hasn't been able to replicate his performance at the Majors where he missed the cut at the Augusta National Golf Club and the US Open 2024. He finished T43 at Valhalla Golf Club.

In the recent LIV Golf event at Nashville which coincided with his birthday, Johnson had a dismal T51 finish, his worst performance at LIV Golf this year. The 4Aces GC start currently sits at the 11th position in the individual rankings.

With five events remaining, he'll look to replicate his 2023 finish where he finished fifth, or his 2022 finish, where he emerged as a winner.

Let's take a look at Dustin Johnson's performance in the 2024 season so far:

2024 LIV Golf Tournaments

LIV Golf Mayakoba: T5 (67-71-67, 205, -8) LIV Golf Las Vegas: 1 (67-62-69, 198, -12) LIV Golf Jeddah: T27 (66-72-67, 205, -5) LIV Golf Hong Kong: T21 (70-70-63, 203, -7) LIV Golf Miami: T24 (70-71-74, 215, -1) LIV Golf Adelaide: T31 (72-66-69, 207, -9) LIV Golf Singapore: T7 (67-70-66, 203, -10) LIV Golf Houston: 13 (67-71-70, 208, -8) LIV Golf Nashville: T51 (72-70-75, 217, +4)

2024 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Masters Tournament: Missed Cut (78-79, 157, +13) PGA Championship: T43 (73-68-71-66, 278, -6) U.S. Open: Missed Cut (74-75, 149, +9)