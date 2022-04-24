When did Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson start dating? Relationship explored as couple enjoys family night ahead of wedding weekend

On Thursday, April 21, actress Paulina Gretzky took to her Instagram stories to share pictures of her night with family ahead of her wedding to pro-golfer Dustin Johnson.

In the photo, the bride-to-be showcased snaps from the dinner with her long-term fiancé and their kids. Gretzky (33) was featured in a picture in her story where her son, River, was hugging her. She captioned the photo, "My heart."

Gretzky's family night (Image via paulinagretzky/Instagram)

The Los Angeles native also shared multiple pictures of their family dinner, with the long dinner table featuring a series of white flowers and dangling decorative lights above it. "Family Night," she captioned the image.

The couple have been engaged since 2013. Gretzky and Johnson were joined by family and friends in Knoxville, Tennessee. As per the DailyMail, the pair were set to get married at a luxury farm-based resort, Blackberry Farm, in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson's relationship timeline

In 2009, Dustin Johnson reportedly met Gretzky's mother, Janet (wife of hockey icon Wayne Gretzky), at the Hero World Challenge golf tournament. Following this, Johnson joined the Gretzky's for dinner. However, both of them were in a relationship with other people.

After they started dating in 2013, before the PGA Tour season, Paulina Gretzky recalled her initial interaction with Dustin Johnson in 2009.

She told GOLF:

"We became good friends. Actually, my whole family became friends with Dustin - my brothers and parents saw him a lot more than I did."

Their first date was reported to be during the 2012 Hero World Challenge, where Gretzky's parents joined them. The pair reportedly went on a double date with the actress' parents.

Within a few months, the couple got engaged after Johnson proposed around mid-August 2013. Gretzky sported her ring in an Instagram post (which has since been deleted).

However, the following year, Johnson stirred up some controversy when he tested positive for cocaine. Following this, he was suspended from the PGA for six months. In 2018, Johnson credited Paulina's father, Wayne Gretzky, as a mentor.

Around the same time, Paulina Gretzky took to her Instagram to share the news of her pregnancy.

Later in January 2015, the couple welcomed their first child, Tatum Gretzky Johnson (now seven years old). Two years later, Gretzky and Johnson welcomed their second son, River Jones Johnson (four years old now.)

In April last year, Paulina Gretzky took to her Instagram to share her experience of selecting a wedding dress for her upcoming event. The actress and singer reportedly had her bachelorette party in late February.

While the exact date of their wedding is unknown, it is possible that the wedding took place on April 23. A photo from Gretzky's Instagram story featuring the couple and their names teased the date of "04.23.2022," which could possibly be their wedding date.

