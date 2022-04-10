When did Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss start dating? Inside their relationship as couple tie the knot in "non-traditional" wedding

On Saturday, April 9, People magazine exclusively announced that WWE star Alexa Bliss and singer-songwriter Ryan Cabrera got married. As per the publication, the couple's wedding was at Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, California.

Bliss reportedly referred to her wedding as "very non-traditional," during her interview with the publication. It has also been revealed that their wedding had a "rockstar" theme.

Cabrera told People,

"The whole thing's meant to bring out our personalities, and we are far from just normal."

Exploring the timeline of Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss' relationship

In August 2020, Alexa Bliss appeared on Nikki and Brie Bella's podcast and revealed how she met her partner Ryan Cabrera. In the interview, Bliss (30) mentioned that it was Michael Gregory Mizanin (aka The Miz) who had introduced the two.

As per Bliss' account of their introduction, Miz had asked Cabrera about her, and he was not aware of her WWE stardom. She said,

"So, Miz, who's best friends with Ryan, called him and asked about him dating Alexa Bliss and Ryan had no clue who I was. Miz ended up telling him it's a girl he works with. Then we started chatting, and he asked me to go to one of his shows and asks [sic] where I'm from."

Cabrera apparently invited Bliss to his concert at Orlando and asked her out after the show. However, the wrestler reportedly turned him down at the time. Bliss further added:

"I ended up going to the show and he invited me out after the show and I turned him down, but we continued to talk and he was very patient and persistent, and we became amazing friends. Ultimately it turned into an amazing relationship. He's so sweet and so amazing."

They dated for a year and then got engaged

After meeting each other at some point in late 2019, Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera started dating. A year later, on November 15, 2020, Ryan Cabrera proposed to Bliss, and the couple got engaged.

In an Instagram live session, Alexa Bliss disclosed that Ryan Cabrera had written a song for her, which was played in the background during their proposal. The same song was also played at their wedding when Bliss walked down the aisle.

At the time, she revealed in the Instagram live that Cabrera told her, "I've waited 38 years to do this," before he went down on one knee. Bliss also revealed that on their second date, Cabrera had told her that they would get married someday.

The two also had heartwarming public declarations of their love for each other. During her appearance on the Bella sisters' podcast, Bliss said:

"He literally breaks his back for my happiness."

Meanwhile, Cabrera referred to Bliss as "the kindest, sweetest, funniest, most thoughtful, brilliant woman," in his Instagram post.

