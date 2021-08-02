How did Alexa Bliss meet Ryan Cabrera?

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss started dating American musician Ryan Cabrera in early 2020, and the duo got engaged in November that year.

Alexa Bliss regularly posts photos with her fiance on her official Instagram handle and has nothing but praise for him. The story behind Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera's relationship is an interesting one and involves a certain former WWE Champion.

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera's first meeting

Alexa Bliss spilled the beans on her first meeting with Ryan Cabrera while talking with The Bella Twins on their podcast. It all started when former WWE Champion The Miz called Cabrera and brought Alexa Bliss' name up. Interestingly, Ryan didn't know who Bliss was. From that point on, Bliss and Cabrera began chatting and he ended up inviting her to one of his shows.

Many fans might not have been aware that Alexa Bliss turned Ryan Cabrera down after his first show, but the duo kept in touch and the friendship ultimately turned into a relationship. Here's Alexa's full comment:

"So, Miz, who's best friends with Ryan called him and asked about him dating Alexa Bliss and Ryan had no clue who I was. Miz ended up telling him it's a girl he works with. Then we started chatting and he asked me to go to one of his shows and asks where I'm from. I tell him I'm in Orlando and he says he was flying to Orlando at the time for a show. I thought, 'Maybe' because I know how musicians are, I've dated them before. I ended up going to the show and he invited me out after the show and I turned him down, but we continued to talk and he was very patient and persistent and we became amazing friends. Ultimately it turned into an amazing relationship. He's so sweet and so amazing." Alexa Bliss said

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera seem incredibly happy together. Bliss is doing fine for herself in her professional life as well. The 29-year-old WWE Superstar is currently a mainstay on RAW.

She has done it all in the Women's division over the course of the past five years or so. Bliss is a five-time Women's Champion across RAW and SmackDown and has also won the Women's Tag Team titles twice.

Edited by Vedant Jain