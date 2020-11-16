5 Things you may not know about Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera

Ryan Cabrera posted an Instagram story where he proposed to Alexa Bliss after several months of dating each other. Bliss went to Twitter and posted the same, stating that it had been one year ago when both of them had said "hello" to each other, which acted as the romantic context behind Cabrera popping the question in front of Bliss recently.

One year ago we said hello, tonight I said YES 🖤 @ryancabrera pic.twitter.com/PLhVha2goK — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 15, 2020

While everyone in the WWE and pro wrestling world knows who Alexa Bliss is, Ryan Cabrera gained fame as a singer-songwriter and musician. Formerly a member of the band Rubik’s Groove, Cabrera has been a solo act since 2001.

This list will be taking a look at some facts about the aforementioned couple that most people may not be aware of. With that in mind, here are five things you may not know about Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera.

#5: "What is an Alexa Bliss?" - Ryan Cabrera's hilarious reaction on being asked by The Miz if he was dating Bliss

Celebrities dressing up as A-Listers :D



(Avril Lavigne & Ryan Cabrera as Maryse & The Miz!) 😄 pic.twitter.com/2YoCNGuaHq — OSW Review (@OSWreview) October 22, 2017

When TMZ first reported rumors about Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera dating each other, the WWE Superstar was simply friends with Cabrera at that point in time.

A few passionate fans started obsessing over this report, which caught the attention of the entire WWE locker room.

In a chat with The Bella Twins, The Miz called up Ryan Cabrera - who he's best friends with - and asked the singer-songwriter whether he was dating Alexa Bliss. Since Ryan Cabrera wasn't in an actual relationship with Alexa Bliss back then, he might have been confused by these rumors at first.

"I [Alexa Bliss] had people calling me and texting me and coming up to me saying, oh, you're dating Ryan. I said, 'I never met the guy.' Miz, who is best friends with Ryan called him and said, 'oh, dude, your dating Alexa Bliss?' He said, 'what is an Alexa Bliss?' He said, 'it's a girl I work with." (H/t: WrestlingNews.co)

Thankfully for the couple, their equation eventually blossomed into a fruitful relationship in the long run.