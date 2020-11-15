WWE RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss recently got engaged to her singer-songwriter boyfriend, Ryan Cabrera. Cabrera posted an Instagram story regarding the engagement, and Bliss did the same a few minutes later.

Below is the screenshot from Ryan Cabrera's Instagram story:

Alexa Bliss just received some good news

Alexa Bliss was previously engaged to WWE SmackDown's Murphy, but their engagement ended in 2018. Bliss and Murphy have been good friends since that point in time.

As for Ryan Cabrera, readers may remember him from his hit album 'Take It All Away' that released in 2004. Formerly a member of the band Rubik’s Groove, Cabrera has been a solo act since 2001.

How did Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera meet each other?

One year ago we said hello, tonight I said YES 🖤 @ryancabrera pic.twitter.com/PLhVha2goK — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 15, 2020

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera met each other at the Smackdown on FOX premiere last year, according to TMZ. Ryan Cabrera is a close friend of The Miz, who is said to have acted as a matchmaker for the couple.

Appearing on The Bellas podcast, Alexa Bliss talked about how she met Ryan Cabrera. (h/t: WrestlingNews.co).

“It’s funny how we met. We met because of a rumor that we were dating. When TMZ put that out, we were friends then. You know how WWE fans are? They are very passionate and into our personal lives. He was liking some of my tweets, and a fan saw that and started a whole Instagram that we were dating and tagged everyone in the company.”

Alexa Bliss also recalled how they became good friends after he invited her to one of his shows in Orlando

“After the show, he said we are all going to go out and have some drinks and dinner and asked if I would want to come. I said, ‘You know, it’s late. I should probably get back. It’s like 8:15, so I’m going home.’ We became really good friends after that.”

Their friendship eventually turned into a relationship, and things seem to have been going quite well for the couple.

WWE fans have been very supportive of Alexa Bliss on social media as soon as this news broke out.

Congratulations to the happy couple.