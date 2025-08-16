In pictures: LIV Golf unveils 2025 Individual Championship ring

By Anusha M
Published Aug 16, 2025 17:42 GMT
LIV Golf UK by JCB - Day Three - Source: Getty
Joaquin Neimann after his win at the LIV Golf UK by JCB - Day Three - Source: Getty

Even as the LIV Golf event at the Indianapolis is close to its conclusion, the tour has revealed the grand prize for the individual championship winner. The Indianapolis event is currently in progress at the Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indiana. The leaderboard displays tough competition with Sebastian Munoz in the lead followed by Dustin Johnson and Joaquin Niemann.

Ad

The LIV Golf League shared pictures on X unveiling the award the individual champion will be honored with at the end of the final event. The winner of the 2025 edition will be crowned with a 14k golf ring studded with black and white diamonds, coming up to 13 carats.

The center of the ring has the symbolic logo of the Tour engraved along with 'Individual Champion' etched on either side. The official page of the Saudi-backed League gave a brief about the royal medallion in caption:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The 2025 Individual Championship ring 🔥 Nearly 80 grams of solid 14k gold anchor this statement piece, lit with 13 carats of diamonds, 7 carats white, 6 carats black. Who’s ready to claim this crown jewel? 💎"
Ad

The piece was designed by the custom jewelry brand, IF and Co., based in Los Angeles, California. The company is led by Ben Baller, who is highly passionate about golf and has even won several Pro-Am events. The jewelry brand and LIV Golf has had a partnership for a long time now, as the company has been creating championship rings since 2023.

The individual champion will be determined at the end of the LIV Indianapolis event taking into account the golfer's performance throughout the season. The Tour will then head to Michigan to compete at the Team Championship where 13 teams will play each other to decide the winner.

Ad

What do the LIV Golf Individual standings look like?

Joaquin Niemann stands first on the individual leaderboard with 208.43 points after an impressive record of five wins this season. He is closely followed by Jon Rahm, who claimed the title last year, with 196.16 points. Bryson DeChambeau sits third with 140.74 points, Dean Burmester and 2023 Individual champion Talor Gooch stand at fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Ad
Joaquin Niemann with his fourth win of the season at the LIV Golf Virginia - Source: Getty
Joaquin Niemann with his fourth win of the season at the LIV Golf Virginia - Source: Getty

Niemann has had a brilliant season on the LIV Golf League this year. The Chilean golfer has claimed LIV Adelaide, Singapore, Mexico, Virginia and most recently the United Kingdom titles this year.

Besides his five wins, he has had five Top 25 finishes out of the 12 events played this season. Joaquin Niemann missed out on the champion title last year by a small margin and wrapped up the season with the runner-up position.

About the author
Anusha M

Anusha M

Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.

As an established Sports Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. Though initially unfamiliar with golf, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.

She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.
This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!

Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.
Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.


Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is
A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications