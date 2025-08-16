In pictures: LIV Golf unveils 2025 Individual Championship ring

Even as the LIV Golf event at the Indianapolis is close to its conclusion, the tour has revealed the grand prize for the individual championship winner. The Indianapolis event is currently in progress at the Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indiana. The leaderboard displays tough competition with Sebastian Munoz in the lead followed by Dustin Johnson and Joaquin Niemann.The LIV Golf League shared pictures on X unveiling the award the individual champion will be honored with at the end of the final event. The winner of the 2025 edition will be crowned with a 14k golf ring studded with black and white diamonds, coming up to 13 carats.The center of the ring has the symbolic logo of the Tour engraved along with 'Individual Champion' etched on either side. The official page of the Saudi-backed League gave a brief about the royal medallion in caption:&quot;The 2025 Individual Championship ring 🔥 Nearly 80 grams of solid 14k gold anchor this statement piece, lit with 13 carats of diamonds, 7 carats white, 6 carats black. Who’s ready to claim this crown jewel? 💎&quot;The piece was designed by the custom jewelry brand, IF and Co., based in Los Angeles, California. The company is led by Ben Baller, who is highly passionate about golf and has even won several Pro-Am events. The jewelry brand and LIV Golf has had a partnership for a long time now, as the company has been creating championship rings since 2023.The individual champion will be determined at the end of the LIV Indianapolis event taking into account the golfer's performance throughout the season. The Tour will then head to Michigan to compete at the Team Championship where 13 teams will play each other to decide the winner.What do the LIV Golf Individual standings look like?Joaquin Niemann stands first on the individual leaderboard with 208.43 points after an impressive record of five wins this season. He is closely followed by Jon Rahm, who claimed the title last year, with 196.16 points. Bryson DeChambeau sits third with 140.74 points, Dean Burmester and 2023 Individual champion Talor Gooch stand at fourth and fifth positions, respectively.Joaquin Niemann with his fourth win of the season at the LIV Golf Virginia - Source: GettyNiemann has had a brilliant season on the LIV Golf League this year. The Chilean golfer has claimed LIV Adelaide, Singapore, Mexico, Virginia and most recently the United Kingdom titles this year.Besides his five wins, he has had five Top 25 finishes out of the 12 events played this season. Joaquin Niemann missed out on the champion title last year by a small margin and wrapped up the season with the runner-up position.