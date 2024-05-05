In Pictures: Tiger Woods new ‘All Things Red’ Sun Day Red outfit collection

Tiger Woods and TaylorMade Golf announced in February 2024 the launch of the new Sun Day Red golf apparel and footwear brand. The brand's first products were released at midnight on May 1 and quickly sold out.

Four days later, Tiger Woods and TaylorMade launched the brand's own "All Things Red" collection. The collection's name alludes to the iconic red color Woods wore to earn his 82 PGA Tour victories, including 15 majors.

The collection includes polo shirts priced between $120-150 USD, mocks from $125-150, pants from $165, T-shirts from $70, ball markers from $50, hats from $40, towels from $75, and short pants from $185. Despite its name, the collection not only features items in red but also in black.

According to the brand's official website, three other collections, namely "The Hunt," "The Brave" and "Sun Day Red Selects" are planned, although no details about their launch have been reported.

Tiger Woods embarked on this new business venture after ending his relationship with his main sponsor for 26 years, Nike. Presumably, Woods will be using the Sun Day Red brand until the end of his career.

The story of Tiger Woods and the color red

Tiger Woods gave interviews on NBC's The Tonight Show and Today to promote the release of Sun Day Red. During both interviews, Woods told why he wore red on Sundays:

"The red story is actually a good one," Woods said on The Tonight Show. "It comes from my mum. My mum thought that with me being a Capricorn, it’s my power colour or some BS like that... So I ended up wearing red, and winning some junior golf tournaments, and then to spite her I wore blue and I did not win those tournaments. So mum is always right."

According to Woods, he has been wearing red during the final days of tournaments since before he turned professional. For that reason, his sporting record wearing that color could not be more successful.

Woods has won 110 professional tournaments during his career, all of them wearing red on the last day. The figure includes 82 wins in official PGA Tour tournaments, as well as his 15 titles in major championships.

The rest of his triumphs include eight victories in the European Tour, not co-sanctioned by the American circuit. He also achieved another 20 victories in other circuits such as the Japanese and Asian.

Woods also wore red for 31 second-place finishes on the PGA Tour, as well as 19 third-place finishes and another 67 Top 10s. Woods' total of Top 10s on the PGA Tour is 199, more than half of the tournaments (375) he has played at that level.