In Pictures: Tiger Woods visits Augusta to see his under-construction short course

Tiger Woods has partnered with Augusta National to design a nine-hole course near the grounds of the Masters. He was recently spotted at the site of the construction during a site visit with Fred Ridley.

In April, Augusta National Golf Club chairman Ridley announced that Woods, who is still recovering from an Achilles tendon surgery, will spearhead a short course construction at The Patch in Augusta. The project will also be taken on by Woods’s design firm, TGR Design, and the short course will be located adjacent to Augusta Municipal Golf Course.

On June 20, Tiger Woods, who is a five-time Masters Tournament champion, visited the site to oversee the construction. He was spotted shaking hands with Fred Ridley and walking on the course, which is still just a bare vast land of dirt.

When Ridley made the announcement in April, he stated that the project is a good way to keep Tiger Woods’ legacy at Augusta going. He said (via PGA Tour):

“We also recognize the importance of deepening Tiger’s legacy in Augusta and with the Masters, and this, we felt, was an enduring way that we could forever be connected with Tiger and all he’s done at the Masters and now all that he’s doing to be doing in this community.”

In addition to the short course project, Tiger Woods' TGR Foundation has also committed to establishing a learning lab in Augusta. The lab will provide over 23,000 students with science, technology, engineering, math education and other learning opportunities.

Woods released a statement on Instagram, saying that his passion for both golf and education “dates back a long time.” He also referred to the project as a transformational opportunity to support the next generation by providing “fun and affordable golf.”

Notably, the TGR Learning Lab will be available to students in Richmond County. It is expected to begin operating in three years time.

“Municipal golf is how I grew up,” Tiger Woods speaks on his newest project at Augusta National

After Fred Ridley announced Tiger Woods’ new project at Augusta, Woods released a video on Instagram, revealing how municipal golf shaped his game while he was still growing up.

“Yeah, municipal golf is how I grew up. I grew up on a par-3 course. I grew up playing public golf courses. We didn’t have the funds to be able to play in country clubs so I got my start playing par-3 golf in municipal courses.”

The 15-time major championship winner shared that at the time, he would pay a dollar a day to play on the course. He recalled going out to play in the afternoon and stated that he enjoyed his time on the course because it helped to build his connection to the game.

