Influencer with 1.15M YT subscribers announces duel with Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm

Phil Mickelson is one of the veterans on the professional golf circuit. Widely known as Lefty among his fellow golfers and fans, Mickelson currently plays on the LIV Golf tour. Before that, he was a long-time player on the PGA Tour, securing 45 victories in total.
Of late, Mickelson has started collaborating with social media creators like Grant Horvat, which has earned him even more popularity.
On April 20, 2025, Horvat shared a post on X (previously Twitter) with his 28.2k followers, announcing a 2v2 duel. In the picture, the social media influencer could be seen along with Jon Rahm, NFL star Josh Allen, and Phil Mickelson. Take a look at his post:
"🚨Tomorrow 12 pm EST. 🚨 Josh Allen and Jon Rahm 2v2 drops!"
This is the third time Horvat will be collaborating with the HyFlyers GC captain. On Grant's YouTube channel, which has 1.15 million subscribers, there's a seperate playlist for these events, titled 2v2 series with Phil Mickelson.
Their first collab event was with LIV Golfer Dustin Johnson and his brother Austin Johnson. Mickelson and Horvat first took on the 2v2 challenge event in January 2025. It was a friendly nine-hole event at the Dye Preserve Golf Club. In the second 2v2 challenge, Horvat and Lefty faced John Daly and his son, John Daly II.
Mickelson and Horvat carded five birdies and four par shots, winning the challenge over the Dalys by three points. The views accumulated by these two videos proved that these series of friendly challenges has been successful in drawing interest from fans.
Apart from participating in LIV Golf tournaments, Mickelson competed in this year's Masters Tournament. Surprisingly, he ended up missing the cut.
Phil Mickelson talks about his 2025 Masters run
Phil Mickelson was building up some nice momentum before walking down Magnolia Lane this year. He achieved a solo third rank at LIV Golf Hong Kong back in March. From his statements, Phil sounded confident before The Masters.
However, his performance could not live up to the mark of securing the green jacket. Mickelson said in the press conference (as quoted by ASAP Sports):
"I had a lot of fun. I wish I played better. I thought it was great. I thought that it was challenging with the wind today, but the greens were more receptive. I think they put some water on it knowing that. I thought it was playing, fun, great challenge, hard. It's the Masters; I love everything about it."
Phil Mickelson also admitted that he expected his performance would be better.
"I did, yeah. I really thought I was going to play well and get right in it. I can't remember -- I haven't missed very many cuts here, and I'm surprised that I missed one this year because I was playing really well heading in."
Mickelson has won The Masters Tournament thrice in his professional career. Among the 31 times he played in Augusta, Mickelson has only missed the cut three times, including this year.