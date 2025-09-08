Irish Open champ Rory McIlroy reveals season target ahead of BMW PGA Championship 2025

Rory McIlroy won the Amgen Irish Open 2025 on his home soil on Sunday. The Northern Irishman shot a 6-under 66 to force a playoff and beat Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren at The K Club to clinch victory. Following this, the World No.2 golfer has come out to reiterate his Race to Dubai target.For the unversed, McIlroy currently leads the 2025 Race to Dubai rankings despite only playing seven events. The 36-year-old, owing to his win at the Irish Open, currently holds 3,992 points. Notably, England’s Marco Penge trails him with 2,743 points from 21 tournaments. Based on the standings, McIlroy is set to win the season long trophy. The reigning Masters champion recalled the aim he set for himself to clinch the title at the end of the year. He dubbed upcoming BMW PGA Championship a stepping stone to the same. The grand slam winner admitted his wish to have a ‘good week’ at the Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, where he lost to Billy Horschel in a playoff last year.Speaking after his Amgen Irish Open win, Rory McIlroy said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“I want to have a good week again next week at Wentworth, a golf course that I lost in a playoff last year, a golf course that I've played well on over the years. Just want to continue to keep playing well…And this was a big step towards that Race to Dubai goal that I set myself, and next week is another opportunity to give myself a little bit of cushion going into the last two events of the year.”Is Rory McIlroy winning the Race to Dubai 2025?For the unversed, Rory McIlroy won the Race to Dubai last year with a whopping 6,997 points from 12 starts. The ace golfer beat runner-up Rasmus Højgaard with a 2,978 points difference. The five-time major champion also won the DP World Tour Championship 2024 and is set to repeat the feat this year.The ace golfer is the outright favorite to win the Race to Dubai standings this season. He has already qualified for both the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the DP World Tour Championship. He booked a berth in the European playoffs with multiple results including a win at the Masters, which ended his decade long wait for a career grand slam. The Northern Irishman also managed top-five finishes in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Genesis Scottish Open, and The Open Championship.Listed below is the top-25 rankings for the 2025 Race to Dubai with updated points:Rory McIlroy: 1 - 3,992.16Marco Penge: 2 - 2,743.22Kristoffer Reitan: 3 - 2,120.27Tyrrell Hatton: 4 - 2,078.15Li Haotong: 5 - 2,050.27John Parry: 6 - 1,985.08Laurie Canter: 7 - 1,730.20Jordan Smith: 8 - 1,671.16Martin Couvra: 9 - 1,638.78Robert MacIntyre: 10 - 1,607.79Adrien Saddier: 11 - 1,539.33Justin Rose: 12 - 1,518.77Matt Fitzpatrick: 13 - 1,486.02Keita Nakajima: 14 - 1,354.50Daniel Brown: 15 - 1,353.79Shaun Norris: 16 - 1,307.83Daniel Hillier: 17 - 1,301.11Joakim Lagergren: 18 - 1,267.27Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: 19 - 1,264.52Rasmus Højgaard: 20 - 1,235.06Thriston Lawrence: 21 - 1,220.31Jacques Kruyswijk: 22 - 1,203.33Richard Mansell: 23 - 1,102.78Nicolai Højgaard: 24 - 1,099.75Eugenio Chacarra: 25 - 1,076.84The standings will be updated based on the BMW PGA Championship 2025 results at Wentworth. Rory McIlroy will tee up alongside the DP World Tour's biggest names at the event.