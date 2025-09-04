  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Jason Day gets ‘back in action’ after being dropped out of the 2025 Tour Championship

Jason Day gets ‘back in action’ after being dropped out of the 2025 Tour Championship

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Sep 04, 2025 01:51 GMT
PGA: BMW Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Jason Day - Image Source: Imagn

Jason Day was among the top 50 players who made it to the BMW Championship, but dropped out of the running and did not tee off at the Tour Championship. He recently reposted a video clip on Instagram, showing that he’s back to practicing his game on the course.

Ad

The clip was originally posted by The Lads, a golf YouTube channel run by Day, Ryan Ruffels, Luke Reardon, Jeg Coughlin, and Marika Batibasaga. It captured Jason Day taking a shot on the course while dressed in a green shirt and cream pants.

The caption read:

“Good to have the main man back in action too @jasondayofficial.”

Shortly after, Day reposted the video on his Instagram story.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Image via Day&rsquo;s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@jasondayofficial
Image via Day’s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@jasondayofficial

The 37-year-old golfer carded 68 in his first round at the BMW Championship and 71 in his second round. On moving day, he kicked off play with two birdies and two bogeys on the front nine. He then shot one more birdie on the back nine, carding 1-under 69 at the end of the day.

Ad

During the tournament’s final round, Jason Day struggled through his 18 holes, managing to shoot only two birdies, one on the front nine, and one on the back nine. He shot five bogeys across 18 holes and carded 3-over 73 at the end of the round.

Day scored a total of 1-over 281 across 72 holes, finishing in a tie for 23rd position. He landed at No. 41 on the FedEx Cup standings and was not eligible to tee off at East Lake for the final Tour Championship showdown.

Ad

WATCH: Jason Day plays two golf truths and a lie

Jason Day was featured in a short video where he played two truths and a lie with a representative from TruGreen, the PGA Tour's official lawn care treatment provider. He was asked to give two truths and one lie about his golf career, and he said,

“I finished second in all four majors. I currently have one major victory (The US Open), and I have 98 top 10s on the PGA Tour.”
Ad

Watch the video here:

Ad

Jason Day is a top-performing golfer who has finished in second place in all four major championships. As such, his first statement checks out.

The Beaudesert native has won one major championship. However, he won the PGA Championship, not the US Open, like he said in the video. He has also had 99 top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour since he turned pro in 2006.

Day tied for second place in the 2011 Masters Tournament and placed a solo second in the 2016 PGA Championship. He finished in a solo second in the 2011 US Open and tied for second in the 2013 US Open. More recently, he tied for second in the 2023 Open Championship.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sarah Rishama Madaki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications