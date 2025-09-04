Jason Day gets ‘back in action’ after being dropped out of the 2025 Tour Championship

Jason Day was among the top 50 players who made it to the BMW Championship, but dropped out of the running and did not tee off at the Tour Championship. He recently reposted a video clip on Instagram, showing that he’s back to practicing his game on the course.The clip was originally posted by The Lads, a golf YouTube channel run by Day, Ryan Ruffels, Luke Reardon, Jeg Coughlin, and Marika Batibasaga. It captured Jason Day taking a shot on the course while dressed in a green shirt and cream pants.The caption read:“Good to have the main man back in action too @jasondayofficial.”Shortly after, Day reposted the video on his Instagram story. Image via Day’s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@jasondayofficialThe 37-year-old golfer carded 68 in his first round at the BMW Championship and 71 in his second round. On moving day, he kicked off play with two birdies and two bogeys on the front nine. He then shot one more birdie on the back nine, carding 1-under 69 at the end of the day.During the tournament’s final round, Jason Day struggled through his 18 holes, managing to shoot only two birdies, one on the front nine, and one on the back nine. He shot five bogeys across 18 holes and carded 3-over 73 at the end of the round.Day scored a total of 1-over 281 across 72 holes, finishing in a tie for 23rd position. He landed at No. 41 on the FedEx Cup standings and was not eligible to tee off at East Lake for the final Tour Championship showdown.WATCH: Jason Day plays two golf truths and a lieJason Day was featured in a short video where he played two truths and a lie with a representative from TruGreen, the PGA Tour's official lawn care treatment provider. He was asked to give two truths and one lie about his golf career, and he said,“I finished second in all four majors. I currently have one major victory (The US Open), and I have 98 top 10s on the PGA Tour.”Watch the video here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJason Day is a top-performing golfer who has finished in second place in all four major championships. As such, his first statement checks out.The Beaudesert native has won one major championship. However, he won the PGA Championship, not the US Open, like he said in the video. He has also had 99 top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour since he turned pro in 2006.Day tied for second place in the 2011 Masters Tournament and placed a solo second in the 2016 PGA Championship. He finished in a solo second in the 2011 US Open and tied for second in the 2013 US Open. More recently, he tied for second in the 2023 Open Championship.