Jason Day spends a "day with the boys" including golf influencer with 310k followers amid PGA Tour break

Jason Day enjoyed a boys' day out while taking a break from the PGA Tour this week. The Australian golfer skipped the 2025 Rocket Classic, and on Saturday, he shared a glimpse of the fun-filled outing he had with his friends.

Although he is not playing in any official tournament this week, he still spent the weekend on the greens. Golf influencer Evan Thompson, who enjoys 310K followers on Instagram, shared a picture with the PGA Tour pro on his Instagram account.

"THE BOYS HAD A DAY," Thompson wrote in the caption.

Day reshared the story on his social media handle without any caption.

Jason Day spends the 'day' with 'the boys' and 310K followed influencer amid PGA Tour break

In another Instagram story, Thompson penned down a long message for Jason Day. He wrote:

"A MOMENT I’LL REMEMBER FOREVER — when I was 15 years old & I got into the game of golf, Jason Day and Brooks Koepka were the two players that got me into the sport. The swagger, the confidence, the charisma is how I wanted to play and be like. Pinching myself right now. This is all because of y’all. Thank you so much for the support and allowing me to do special things like this. Some amazing content coming soon!"

The 37-year-old golfer reshared the post on his social media handle.

Jason Day spends the ‘day’ with ‘the boys’ amid the PGA Tour break/@jasondayofficial

Day last competed at the 2025 Travelers Championship. He had an amazing outing and finished in the top 5.

Jason Day shares his experience at the Travelers Championship 2025

Following last week’s Travelers Championship, Jason Day shared a post on his Instagram account, reflecting on his experience with fans.

He posted three pictures of himself and, in the caption, congratulated Keegan Bradley on his marvelous victory. He wrote:

"We gave it a run but came up just short. Thanks to all the fans and volunteers at @travelerschamp and congrats to @keeganbradley1 on the hard fought victory"

The 13-time PGA Tour winner started his outing at the Travelers Championship with an opening round of 66, followed by rounds of 66, 67, and 68, to settle for a tie for fourth place. He earned $880,000 in prize money.

This season, he started the campaign at The Sentry with a T40 position, playing four rounds of 70, 70, 68, and 70. He then finished in the T3 position at The American Express.

Day has so far competed in 12 PGA Tour events this season and recorded four finishes in the top 10. He has only missed the cut in one event. Some of his notable finishes this season include T8 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, T8 at the Masters, and T23 at the U.S. Open.

