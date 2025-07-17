Jason Day’s fan has a 3-word reaction to meeting him at Portrush ahead of the Open Championship

13-time PGA Tour winner Jason Day is gearing up to tee off in the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush. Ahead of the tournament, he shared an adorable picture with a fan on the grounds of the prestigious golf course.

During his practice rounds, Day signed his autograph on an Open Championship flag for a young fan, and afterwards, he posed for a picture with him. The fan’s father then shared the picture on his Instagram story with the caption,

"What a day."

Still taken from Day’s Instagram Story _ Image Source: Instagram/@jasondayofficial

Earlier on, Jason Day shared pictures from his prep work for the Open Championship. He then shared another post with the caption,

“It’s GO TIME #theopen”

Day will make his 14th PGA Tour start of the year at the Open Championship. Should he claim the title, it will mark his first win of the season.

Since Day turned pro in 2006, he has won one major championship title. He won the 2015 PGA Championship after scoring 20-under 268. He attempted to win the tournament for a second time this year but, unfortunately, missed the cut.

The 37-year-old golfer has yet to claim an Open Championship title. His best result in the tournament so far is a T2 finish, which was in 2023. He scored seven-under in the tournament and finished six strokes behind Brian Harman, who claimed the title with 13-under.

“We gave it a run”: Jason Day pens down honest message after 2025 Travelers Championship loss

Jason Day at the 2025 Travelers Championship , Second Round - Image Source: Imagn

Jason Day made his 12th PGA Tour start of the year at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. Although he performed well, he didn't claim the title but finished tied for fourth place.

Following the heartbreaking loss, Day shared a post on Instagram with the caption,

“We gave it a run but came up just short. Thanks to all the fans and volunteers at the Travelers Championship and congrats to Keegan Bradley on the hard fought victory.”

Day headed into his final round at the Travelers Championship in a solo fourth place, five strokes behind the lead. He went bogey-free on the front nine and shot two birdies and one bogey on the back nine to card 68.

At the end of the tournament, Jason Day tied for fourth place with Harris English, scoring 13-under. Meanwhile, Keegan Bradley won with 15-under.

After the Travelers, the Quensland-born golfer teed off at the John Deere Classic in TPC Deere Run. He unfortunately missed the cut after scoring 2-under 140.

Day has missed the cut in two tournaments this year. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship after scoring 6-over 148.

