The Masters and The Open to make major changes ahead of the 2026 edition

Throughout the years, the Masters and the Open Tournament have been two of the most prestigious majors for any golfer out there. Today, it was announced that the tournaments will follow a new exemption criterion from next year.

Ad

On Tuesday, via a press release, the R&A and Augusta National announced some updates in their qualification pathways. They announced that starting from 2026, winners of National Opens will be exempted from The Masters Tournament and The Open Championship.

According to the announcement, the update will be applicable only for winners of the following tournaments:

Scottish Open Championship Spanish Open Championship Japan Open Championship Hong Kong Open Championship Australian Open Championship South African Open Championship

The news about the upcoming changes was also shared by NUCLR GOLF on X (previously Twitter):

Ad

Trending

Screenshot from NUCLR Golf's post on X / @NUCLRGOLF on X

Over the years, Augusta National and the R&A have witnessed a lot of National Open Champs lift up the Green Jacket and British Open titles. For the record, Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy have won the Scottish Open, the Open Championship, and the Masters. Seve Ballesteros holds the rare feat of winning the green jacket, the British Open, and the Spanish Open Championship.

Ad

Although Jon Rahm didn't win the Open Championship, he is the only Spaniard to hold the Spanish Open title and the Masters title. Golfing greats Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus have won the Australian Open, the Green Jacket, and the Open, with the former holding the most victories in the Australian Open. Player also won the South African Open Championship for a record 13 times in his career.

Fred Ridley spoke about changes in qualification for The Masters 2026

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament recently spoke about the changes to be implemented in the qualification criteria from 2026. While facing the media, Ridley highlighted the emphasis put into ANGC and the R&A's commitment to golf. He said (as quoted by Golf Digest):

Ad

"We, along with the R&A, have a shared commitment to the global game... Today’s announcement strengthens our organizations’ collective vision of rewarding top talent around the world who rise to the top of historic national open championships."

Ridley also hoped for these pathways to be beneficial for aspiring talents from the National Open Champions.

"We hope this formal recognition shines a bright light on these players and the events they will represent at the Masters and the Open, beginning next year."

The latest announcement by ANGC and the R&A changes one key rule. For PGA Tour pros to receive invitations for Augusta and the Open, they will have to be winners of events that offer a full point allocation applied to the Tour Championship. Therefore, FedEx Cup Fall event winners will no longer receive an exemption for the Augusta National.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More