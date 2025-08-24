"Phil Mickelson always sucked against Tiger Woods" - Fans react to a legendary moment between the golf legends from 2002

The rivalry between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods will always be among the most-talked-about rivalries in modern golf. An old video recently surfaced where Lefty is seen to make a hilarious interruption before Woods' tee-off. Fans on social media have now reacted to this.The clip from the 2002 Tour Championship shows Mickelson and Woods just getting ready to start their game. As Tiger steps up, the on-course commentator introduces him mentioning his accolades.Phil Mickelson could not help but make an interruption that left Woods in splits. The six-time major champion says in the video:&quot;All right, all right, we know&quot;Take a look at the clip shared by NUCLR GOLF on X (previously Twitter):Although the Cypress Native found it worth a laugh, this didn’t sit well with all the fans on X. Some of them gave off a hilarious reaction to this incident. However, a section of them became critical of Lefty's behavior on the course and slammed him.Take a look at some comments on X directed to Phil Mickelson:&quot;Phil always sucked against Tiger&quot;, a fan commented below the post.Alexei Brock @fakPedReaAdpuVlLINK@NUCLRGOLF @Skratch Phil always sucked against Tiger&quot;They didn't like each other back then....still don't actually lol.&quot;, another one said in the comments.𝑩𝒓𝒂𝒙𝒕𝒐𝒏 @braxtonproperLINK@NUCLRGOLF @Skratch They didn't like each other back then....still don't actually lol.&quot;Holy crap. It's been 23 years?&quot;, someone else asked.&quot;Such a pure moment. I love it.&quot;, an X-user commented below.&quot;Phil was always at it. Cheeky and hilarious...&quot;, someone praised Phil Mickelson.Despite Mickelson and Woods' rivalry, both of them have shared mutual respect for one another. Apart from their intense competitions, the duo has also shared some lighthearted moments throughout their professional golf careers. A golfing legend once revealed one of these light but competitive instances.When Jack Nicklaus revealed how Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods fought outside the golf courseIn an old interview, golfing great Jack Nicklaus talked about a time when Woods and Mickelson competed against each other in a ping pong match. During an edition of the Presidents Cup, as Nicklaus narrated, the duo found a ping pong table in a cabin. Jack told broadcaster Jimmy Roberts that the game started after Phil Mickelson challenged Woods.According to Business Insider, Jack Nicklaus said in the interview:&quot;Phil says, 'Hey Tiger, how about a game of ping pong.'... Tiger wins the first game. They play another one. Tiger wins the second game. Phil says, 'I got this buffet behind me.' He says, 'Let's switch ends. See if that's alright.'&quot;On making the switch, Nicklaus recalled that Phil won that time, but Woods made a hilarious dig at his opponent.&quot;They switch ends, Phil wins. Phil says, 'Ok come on Tiger, let's play one more.' Tiger says, 'Phil, two to one.' And he never played him again the rest of the week...&quot;Woods and Mickelson took time to get along well. As years passed, the duo started to have a friendly relationship even with the tough competitive mindset. With time, the Cypress Native and the veteran golfer also joined forces to play in The Match and raise money for charity.