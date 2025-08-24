  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Phil Mickelson
  • "Phil Mickelson always sucked against Tiger Woods" - Fans react to a legendary moment between the golf legends from 2002

"Phil Mickelson always sucked against Tiger Woods" - Fans react to a legendary moment between the golf legends from 2002

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Aug 24, 2025 21:04 GMT
Phil Mickelson (on left) and Tigef Woods (on right) / Source: Getty Images
Phil Mickelson (on left) and Tigef Woods (on right) / Source: Getty Images

The rivalry between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods will always be among the most-talked-about rivalries in modern golf. An old video recently surfaced where Lefty is seen to make a hilarious interruption before Woods' tee-off. Fans on social media have now reacted to this.

Ad

The clip from the 2002 Tour Championship shows Mickelson and Woods just getting ready to start their game. As Tiger steps up, the on-course commentator introduces him mentioning his accolades.

Phil Mickelson could not help but make an interruption that left Woods in splits. The six-time major champion says in the video:

"All right, all right, we know"

Take a look at the clip shared by NUCLR GOLF on X (previously Twitter):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Although the Cypress Native found it worth a laugh, this didn’t sit well with all the fans on X. Some of them gave off a hilarious reaction to this incident. However, a section of them became critical of Lefty's behavior on the course and slammed him.

Take a look at some comments on X directed to Phil Mickelson:

"Phil always sucked against Tiger", a fan commented below the post.
Ad
Ad
"They didn't like each other back then....still don't actually lol.", another one said in the comments.
Ad
"Holy crap. It's been 23 years?", someone else asked.
"Such a pure moment. I love it.", an X-user commented below.
"Phil was always at it. Cheeky and hilarious...", someone praised Phil Mickelson.

Despite Mickelson and Woods' rivalry, both of them have shared mutual respect for one another. Apart from their intense competitions, the duo has also shared some lighthearted moments throughout their professional golf careers. A golfing legend once revealed one of these light but competitive instances.

Ad

When Jack Nicklaus revealed how Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods fought outside the golf course

In an old interview, golfing great Jack Nicklaus talked about a time when Woods and Mickelson competed against each other in a ping pong match. During an edition of the Presidents Cup, as Nicklaus narrated, the duo found a ping pong table in a cabin. Jack told broadcaster Jimmy Roberts that the game started after Phil Mickelson challenged Woods.

Ad

According to Business Insider, Jack Nicklaus said in the interview:

"Phil says, 'Hey Tiger, how about a game of ping pong.'... Tiger wins the first game. They play another one. Tiger wins the second game. Phil says, 'I got this buffet behind me.' He says, 'Let's switch ends. See if that's alright.'"

On making the switch, Nicklaus recalled that Phil won that time, but Woods made a hilarious dig at his opponent.

Ad
"They switch ends, Phil wins. Phil says, 'Ok come on Tiger, let's play one more.' Tiger says, 'Phil, two to one.' And he never played him again the rest of the week..."

Woods and Mickelson took time to get along well. As years passed, the duo started to have a friendly relationship even with the tough competitive mindset. With time, the Cypress Native and the veteran golfer also joined forces to play in The Match and raise money for charity.

About the author
Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Twitter icon

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pravashis Biswas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications