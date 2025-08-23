Phil Mickelson sends a message before Jon Rahm clash at LIV Golf Michigan

  • home icon
By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Aug 23, 2025 15:55 GMT
Phil Mickelson (on left) and Jon Rahm (on right) / Source: Getty Images
Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm have maintained a good relationship so far, despite their rivalry in the Saudi PIF-backed golf circuit. Now, they will be going head-to-head at LIV Golf Michigan in St. John on Saturday (August 23).

Before the captains of HyFlyers GC and Legion XIII lock horns in the semifinals of the Team Championship at The Cardinal, Lefty has sent a message. On Instagram, Mickelson shared a compilation video of him and Rahm engaging in a contest and banter.

The clip contains moments from the hilarious prank Rahm pulled on Lefty by replacing his rangefinder. Take a look at the Instagram video shared by Phil Mickelson today:

Shortly after Rahm won the LIV Golf Individual Championship at LIV Golf Indianapolis, his team will play against Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers GC in the semifinals.

Rahm's team has performed consistently throughout this season, clinching a total of four victories. As of now, Legion XIII stands on top of the 2025 LIV Golf Team Standings list with a total of 248.66 points.

Phil Mickelson's team has not yet scored a team victory till now. Their best performance was in LIV Golf Hong Kong, where they finished T3. The HyFlyers GC captain said, while talking about the upcoming clash against Legion XIII (quoted by The Golfing Gazette):

"It’s a great opportunity for us... It’s probably more important for our team than some of the others, but it’s a very meaningful day for us. We’re looking forward to the opportunity to take on the No.1 team."

Although Mickelson and Rahm will let fans witness a battle of generations at Michigan, it's worth noting that both golfers have maintained mutual respect till now. Mickelson has even praised Rahm for his skills and his ability as a golfer.

"He just doesn’t have a weakness" - When Phil Mickelson complimented Jon Rahm's golfing skills

Phil Mickelson once praised the Jon Rahm's game while speaking in an interview back in 2020. The HyFlyers GC captain labelled Rahm as one of the remarkable talents and complimented his driving skill, iron play and putting abilities.

While talking about the Legion XIII captain, Mickelson said in his statement (quoted by Golfing Gazette):

"Jon Rahm is a remarkable talent... You’re seeing it in his play week in and week out from a game that has no weaknesses, drives it long, drives it straight, good iron play, good wedge player, great putter...
"He just doesn’t have a weakness... also has great course management..."

This is not just one instance where Mickelson has shown his support for Rahm. Apart from praising his golfing skills, the HyFlyers GC captain also supported Rahm despite the Spaniard facing criticism for losing his temper. A year after his compliments surfaced, Rahm became the first Spaniard to win the prestigious US Open title.

Pravashis Biswas

